Review: CHRISTMAS WITH CANTUS at Artistry Theater, Bloomington Center For The Arts

There is something quietly reassuring about a holiday concert by Cantus. In Three Tales of Christmas, the ensemble offered a program that felt less like a performance and more like a shared seasonal tradition—one shaped by storytelling, warmth, and careful musical craft.

The structure of the concert was built around three familiar narratives: The Velveteen Rabbit, The Polar Express, and an abbreviated journey through Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. Rather than treating these works as separate pieces, Cantus stitched them together with narration and song, allowing the evening to unfold naturally, like chapters in a well-loved book. The transitions were unforced, and the pacing gave the audience space to listen, reflect, and simply enjoy being present.

Musically, the ensemble favored clarity and sincerity over showmanship. The Nutcracker excerpts carried a light, playful energy, while Vince Guaraldi’s “Christmas Time Is Here” was delivered with an understated tenderness that drew the hall into a collective hush. One of the most striking moments of the night came with the world premiere of Yumiko Matsuoka’s arrangement of “Still, Still, Still.” Its spare textures and gentle harmonic shifts felt contemplative rather than dramatic, offering a rare moment of stillness amid the seasonal bustle.

Selections from The Polar Express, including Alan Silvestri’s “Believe,” leaned into a sense of childlike wonder without tipping into sentimentality. Loreena McKennitt’s “The Bells of Christmas” closed the program with a grounded, resonant sound that felt both ancient and immediate.

Throughout the evening, the voices of the ensemble—tenors Samuel Bohlander-Green, Jacob Christopher, Alexander Nishibun, Paul John Rudoi, and Paul Scholtz; baritones Rod Kelly Hines and Jeremy Wong; and bass Chris Foss—blended seamlessly. No single singer dominated; instead, the strength of the performance lay in the collective sound, marked by balance, warmth, and careful attention to text.

Three Tales of Christmas succeeded not by trying to dazzle, but by inviting listeners into a thoughtful and generous experience of the season. Supported by the generosity of Wendy Dayton, Cantus once again reminded its audience that the most meaningful holiday music often speaks softly—and stays with you long after the final note fades.

Thank you Cantus for a wonderful evening of holiday music!

Photo courtesy of Cantus

