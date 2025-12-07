Review: JINGLE BELLS AND JAZZ NOELS at Twin Citie's Gay Mens Chorus

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The holiday season officially arrived at Orchestra Hall as Jingle Bells & Jazz Noels filled the room with a generous dose of sparkle, swing, and good old-fashioned cheer. From the moment the band kicked into the opening bars of “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” it was clear the audience was in for an afternoon and evening designed to delight.

The program leaned into everything people love about holiday music—nostalgia, warmth, big-band flair—while adding playful theatrical touches that kept the show feeling fresh. A parade of toy soldiers, clever choreography, and a mix of classic and contemporary arrangements made the concert feel like walking through a snow globe that had a sense of humor.

A major part of the magic came from Alex Newell, whose presence alone generated electric anticipation. Newell delivered one powerhouse moment after another: a jubilant “Joy” that practically lifted the hall off its foundations, an irresistibly sassy “Santa Baby,” and a soaring, heartfelt “Home” from The Wiz that earned some of the loudest applause of the night. Their performance of “A Star Is Born” from Hercules was another highlight—radiant, confident, and full of personality.

The Chorus was in excellent form throughout, gliding effortlessly from lush harmonies to crisp swing rhythms. Numbers like “Jing-A-Ling” and “This Christmas” were pure fun, while “O Holy Night” and “Silent Night” offered the kind of quiet, luminous beauty that makes these songs enduring favorites. Contemporary selections such as “Love Is Love (The Christmas Eve Song)” and “A New Humanity Arise” added emotional depth without ever weighing down the festive mood.

The show also sprinkled in moments of theatrical whimsy—an unexpectedly funny parody of “What Is This Feeling?” from Wicked and a charming “I Want to Be a Rockette” that left the audience grinning.

By the time the final notes of “Jingle Bells” rang out, Orchestra Hall felt warm, energized, and thoroughly ready for the season. Jingle Bells & Jazz Noels wasn’t just a concert—it was a bright, spirited reminder of how joyful and communal holiday music can be, especially when wrapped in big-band brass, a great chorus, and a guest artist who knows exactly how to light up a room.

