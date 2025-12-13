Interview: Benjamin Kath of BACK TO ALL EVENTS LIVE MUSIC BY BENJAMMIN at Show Times Studio And Coffee

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Photo courtesy of Benjamin Kath

Benjamin Kath, who records under the name Ben Jammin Beats, is a Twin Cities–based producer known for crafting hip-hop instrumentals that balance warmth, grit, and emotion. Drawing inspiration from classic rap, lo-fi textures, and the music he grew up on, his work reflects years of experimentation and a deep love for the craft.

On December 13, 2025, Ben Jammin Beats will perform live at Showtimes Studio and Coffee, a space that has quickly become a hub for creative music in the area. The show offers a chance to hear his beats in a live setting and get a feel for the sound behind his recent projects and collaborations.

We chat with Benjamin to talk about his journey into music, the artists who shaped his sound, what he’s been working on lately, and what to expect from his upcoming winter performance.

What inspired you to pursue music?

I started making beats on GarageBand during my senior year of high school, which is also when I was introduced to hip hop by my friends. Throughout most of high school, we listened to rock and metal, but once we heard 2001 by Dr. Dre, we were hooked. As I dove deeper into hip hop—listening to Eminem, Nas, Biggie, and 50 Cent—I knew I wanted to try my hand at rapping.

Before that, I played keys in bands. I didn’t really know what I was doing, but it made the transition into hip hop smoother. After making some goofy raps with a friend, we eventually left for college—he went to Duluth, and I went to St. Cloud. That’s when I fully caught the bug and continued pursuing music. I performed at talent shows, played local gigs at dive bars, and did house parties that my friends and I hosted.

After graduating and moving to the Twin Cities, I shifted toward instrumental music and haven’t looked back since.

Who were your musical influences?

In terms of rapping, I mentioned a few earlier, but Atmosphere was also a huge influence. He stood out to me because he wasn’t goofy like a lot of artists in the scene I was around—he rapped about real life and the struggles he went through.

For beat-making, I’m heavily influenced by KLIM, Desh, Glimlip, and Korey Wade, all from the lo-fi hip hop space. I’m also inspired by more well-known artists and bands, especially ’80s music like Journey, Bobby Brown, The Go-Go’s, and Michael Jackson. I love ’90s music as well—old-school rap alongside fun, summer pop bands like Sublime and Sugar Ray.

What is your favorite musical style?

Ironically, my favorite style is one I’m not very good at—haha. It’s sample-based, soulful hip hop. I’ve been producing hip hop for about 15 years, but most of my work has been built around original content, with samples used more as accents. I love listening to a perfectly chopped soul sample layered over crunchy drums. Nothing inspires me more.

What are you looking forward to with your winter show?

I’m really excited to play on the bigger stage at Showtime this time. The first time I performed there, I was on the coffee shop side. The venue is incredible, and being in the larger room is going to be exciting.

I’m also looking forward to performing with a new collaborator, Sei, a rapper from Minneapolis. He created a full album using some of my old SoundCloud beats, and it’s set to release sometime in 2026. I love his style, and since I haven’t rapped in years, it’s refreshing to hear someone really go in on my tracks.

Can you tell us more about your album?

Synchronicities is inspired by the term coined by Carl Jung, referring to coincidences that feel like more than pure chance. It’s about moments that feel bigger than yourself—times that make you think there’s something more happening beyond people simply living, dying, and trying to make sense of it all.

Many of the songs carry an emotional undertone, especially in the second half of the album. There are tracks with uplifting energy as well as more somber, melancholic vibes. I wanted to convey that life isn’t always perfect, but there will always be moments that remind you that everything will be okay.

What do you hope listeners take away from your music?

I hope listeners feel a sense of release—not just an escape from what they’re going through for a few minutes, but also inspiration to face their situation head-on and not back down. It’s really easy to get consumed by problems in today’s world, and I want my music to help break through that.

What are your favorite local spots?

Showtime Venue and Coffee is one of my newer favorite spots—not just because of the quality of the venue, but because of the owners. Matthew and Megan are two of the most genuine people I’ve met in the local music community. They do an incredible job running the coffee shop and leading the charge in music education, teaching on the side and bringing real passion to what they do.

A few other spots I love are Centro / Vivir—an amazing Mexican restaurant—and Dogwood Coffee.

Thanks Ben Jammin Beats for your time!

