Interview: Robbie Simpson of FINDING MR. CHRISTMAS at Hallmark

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Robbie Simpson has been telling stories for as long as he can remember. Growing up in West Springfield, Massachusetts, in a home where movies and music were part of everyday life, he went from performing living-room musicals for the family dog to building a career as an actor, director, and teacher with a genuine passion for connecting with people.

Audiences recently got to meet a new side of him on Finding Mr. Christmas Season 2, where he dove into the world of holiday reality TV with humor, openness, and a willingness to take some big swings. The experience reminded him how much he loves being in front of the camera after years spent directing and producing.

Robbie also holds a soft spot for Minnesota after spending time in Rochester while his cousin underwent heart-transplant treatment at the Mayo Clinic. The kindness he experienced there stuck with him, and he hopes to return soon to explore Minneapolis and its theater scene.

Robbie talks about the inspirations that shaped him, the roles he dreams of, what he learned from Finding Mr. Christmas Season 2, and the places—and people—that continue to guide his journey.

What inspired you to pursue acting and performing?

I grew up in West Springfield, Massachusetts, in a house where stories were currency. My parents weren’t in the arts, but they loved movies, music—anything that made you feel something. I was the kid who memorized entire cast albums and forced the family dog to watch my “productions.” Somewhere along the way it stopped being a hobby and became the thing that made me feel most like myself.

What is your favorite musical?

It changes weekly, but today it’s Bright Star. It blends heart, humor, and heartbreak in a way I’m always chasing as an artist. I also directed a production in Aspen, so it holds a special place for me.

What is your favorite musical song?

A tough question, but I’ll go with “La Vie Bohème” from Rent. Hearing it as a teenager was the moment I realized musical theatre could be both epic and intimate. And yes—I still riff it in the shower.

What is your dream role?

I’d love to take on George in Sunday in the Park with George. It’s a role that demands everything—craft, vulnerability, and a touch of madness. I’d also love to be in a Hallmark Christmas mystery someday; it sounds like all my favorite things wrapped up in one festive package.

What inspired you to go on Finding Mr. Christmas?

One of my best friends from college, Mary Kate Morrissey, just finished playing Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, and watching her chase her dreams lit a fire under me. I’d been directing, producing, and teaching nonstop—which I love—but I realized I missed being in front of the camera and taking big swings for myself. Add Jonathan Bennett into the mix, someone I’ve admired for years, and it became an easy yes. It felt like the right moment to say yes to something unexpected and fun, and I’m so glad I did.

What did you take away from your experience on Finding Mr. Christmas?

That vulnerability on reality TV is scarier than any audition—but also so much more rewarding. I walked away with new friends, a deeper sense of myself, and a much higher tolerance for fake snow and high-stakes challenges.

Photo courtesy of Hallmark Channel

What is your favorite part of the holiday season?

Honestly, the Christmas parties. It’s the chance to see friends and family and feel everyone coming back together. It’s the one time of year when my world slows down enough to really celebrate the people in it. I love looking back on the year with my community, laughing about everything we survived, and soaking up as much joy as possible before January hits.

Have you been to Minnesota before? If so, any favorite places? If not, where would you like to visit?

Yes—I’ve spent a good amount of time in Rochester at the Mayo Clinic with my cousin during his heart transplant recovery. Minnesotans were incredibly kind during a really tough chapter, so the state holds a special place for me. I haven’t explored Minneapolis as much as I’d like, so next time I’m definitely checking out the theater scene, the lakes, and anywhere known for legendary Minnesota comfort food.

Thank you Robbie for your time! We hope to have you in Minnnesota soon!

You can follow Robbie's journey @mrrobbiesimpson

Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL (Eagan Summer Theatre) 13.2% of votes 2. URINETOWN (Buffalo Community Theatre) 10.7% of votes 3. CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES (Rags to Rags Productions) 7.9% of votes Vote Now!