Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; Buffalo Community Theater Leads Favorite Theatre!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Jennifer Eckes
- ”Breaking Character” CABARET NIGHT
- The Phipps Center for the Arts
23%
Kari Wendroth
- BROADWAY IN BUFFALO
- Buffalo Community Theater
20%
Mistress Ginger
- LADY IS A TRAMP
- Crooners Supper Club
17%
Nichole Carey
- A VERY CAREY CHRISTMAS CABARET
- Bryant Lake Bowl Cabaret and Theater
15%
Jen Burleigh-Bentz
- JEN BB & FRIENDS
- MetroNOME Brewery
15%
Jennifer Eckes
- JENNIFERS RULE THE WORLD
- The Hive Collaborative
10%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Julia Carter
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theatre
14%
Camyrn Buelow
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan summer community theatre
8%
Kiko Laureano
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
8%
Robin Lind
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
7%
Carley Frank
- BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL
- Delano Dramatic Company
6%
Casey Same
- CABARET
- Guthrie Theatre
6%
Ella Kooyer
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
5%
Abby Magalee
- SWEET CHARITY
- Artistry
4%
Tamara Kangas Erickson
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
4%
Anna Martinson
- SEUSSICAL
- Open Door Community Theater
3%
Ananya Chatterjea
- FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH
- Theater Mu
3%
Kyle Weiler
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
3%
Gabrielle Dominique
- WAITRESS
- Artistry
3%
Mason Tyer
- MACBETH
- Open Window Theatre
2%
Kyle Weiler
- MARY POPPINS
- GREAT Theatre
2%
Claire Benway
- INTO THE WOODS
- 4 Community Theatre
2%
Jen Haider
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
2%
Tamara Kangas Erickson
- IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
2%
Emily Michaels King
- PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Claire Benway
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- 4 Community Theatre
2%
Jennifer Haider
- BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
1%
Danny McHugh
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Artistry
1%
Renee Guittar
- I AM BETTY
- History Theater
1%
Mikayla Hubbard
- THE PROM
- Burnsville Community Theatre
1%
Krysti Wiita
- RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
- Stages Theatre Company
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jen Caprio
- CABARET
- Guthrie Theater
9%
Sarah Christianson
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
8%
A Emily Heaney
- WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
8%
Nicole Wollan
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
8%
Amber Brown
- PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
6%
Sasha Howell
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Duluth Playhouse
6%
Becky Hungerford
- THE EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
5%
Bronson Talcott
- INTO THE WOODS
- 4 Community Theater
4%
Rich Hamson
- IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
4%
Mary Senneka
- BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL
- Delano Dramatic Company
4%
Brea Bradshaw & Jessica Hughes
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
4%
Ellen Hein
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ashland Productions
3%
Trevor Bowen
- THE NACIREMA SOCIETY REQUESTS THE HONOR OF YOUR PRESENCE AT A CELEBRATION OF THEIR FIRST ONE HUNDRED YEARS
- Guthrie Theatre
3%
Rich Hamson
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%
Bronson Talcott
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- 4 Community Theatre
3%
Christina A. Richardson
- RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
- Stages Theatre Company
2%
Riley Peltz
- BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
2%
Rich Hamson
- FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Mathew LeFebvre
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Meghan Kent
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
2%
Bryce Turgeon
- WOAH, NELLIE!
- History Theater
2%
Sarah Bahr
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Artistry
2%
Eleanor Shanilec
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Lyric Arts
1%
Amber Brown
- SCHOOL PICTURES
- Theater Latte Da
1%
Rubble & Ash
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Theatre Pro Rata
1%Best Dance Production SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Artistry
20%ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
18%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
16%BILLY ELLIOT
- Delano Dramatic Company
15%THE PROM
- Burnsville Community Theatre
11%SWEET CHARITY
- Artistry
8%BORN TO BOOGIE
- Delano Dramatic Company
4%EXPRESSING YOURSELF
- Delano Dramatic Company
4%SOLIDARITY
- Delano Dramatic Company
3%ELECTRICITY
- Delano Dramatic Company
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Nicholas Lostetter
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theatre
11%
Curt Wollan
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
10%
Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
8%
Addie Gorlin-Han
- FUN HOME
- Theatre Latte Da
7%
Annika Isbell
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
7%
Rachel Lexvold
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
6%
Vanessa MH Powers
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
5%
Amanda White
- WAITRESS
- Artistry
4%
Siddeqah Shabazz
- SISTER ACT
- Lyric Arts
4%
Joseph Haj
- CABARET
- Guthrie Theatre
4%
Jack Neveaux
- BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL
- Delano Dramatic Company
3%
Eric Morris
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
3%
Michael Brindisi
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%
Christopher Teipner
- BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
3%
Jack Lambert
- SEUSSICAL
- Open Door Community Theater
3%
Kelsie Balon-Peck
- INTO THE WOODS
- 4 Community Theatre
2%
Joe Smithwick
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ashland Productions
2%
Gretchen Weinrich
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- 4 Community Theatre
2%
Kyle Weiler
- MARY POPPINS
- GREAT Theatre
2%
Scott Ford
- BIG FISH
- Lyric Arts
2%
Kyle Weiler
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
1%
Michael Brindisi
- IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
1%
Tim Nelson
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Litchfield Community Theatre, Inc.
1%
Jeff Anderson
- THE PROM
- Burnsville Community Theatre
1%
Justin Lucero
- PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Jack Neveaux
- MURDER ON THE NILE
- Buffalo Community Theater
10%
Tracy Brigden
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Guthrie Theatre
9%
Max Wojtanowicz
- SIGNIFICANT OTHER
- Lyric Arts
7%
Sean Naughton
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Duluth Playhouse
7%
Allison Vincent
- MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
6%
Anna Crace
- THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Stages Theatre Company
6%
Tom Nelson
- EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players
6%
Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan
- THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION
- Unqualified Theatre
5%
Ben Thietje
- THE RAINMAKER
- Lyric Arts
5%
Bill Partlan
- TRIPLE ESPRESSO
- Plymouth Playhouse
4%
Katie Bradley
- MAYBE YOU COULD LOVE ME
- Mixed Blood Theatre
3%
Jack Neveaux
- GRACE AND GLORIE
- Delano Dramatic Company
3%
Joe Hendren
- THE BIRDS
- TheatreX
3%
Linda Metcalf
- FINISHING SCHOOL
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
3%
Katie Bradley
- STOP KISS
- Theater Mu
3%
Warren C. Bowles
- SURVIVORS
- Six Points Theater
3%
Craig Johnson
- AN ACT OF GOD
- Six Points Theater
3%
Stephen DiMenna
- IT’S ONLY A PLAY
- Park Square
2%
Cody R. Braudt & Amy Rummenie
- THE WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
2%
Lisa Channer and Vladimir Rovinsky
- SICKLE
- Theatre Novi Most
2%
Marci Lucht
- GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- Lyric Arts
2%
David Ira Goldstein
- HOLMES/POIROT
- Park Square Theater
2%
Carin Batlie Wethern
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Theatre Pro Rata
2%
Faye M. Price
- THE MESSENGER
- Six Points Theater
1%
Morgan Green
- SCHOOL PICTURES
- Theater Latte Da
1%Best Ensemble 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
15%URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theatre
9%CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
8%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
6%CABARET
- Guthrie Theatre
5%MARY POPPINS
- GREAT Theatre
4%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
3%SISTER ACT
- Lyric Arts
3%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Guthrie Theatre
3%GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
3%THE BIRDS
- TheatreX
2%PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Ashland Productions
2%THE EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
2%BREACH
- Third Space Theater, MN Fringe
2%MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
2%BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
2%IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
1%SEUSSICAL
- Open Door Community Theater
1%THE WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
1%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
1%ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
1%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- 4 Community Theatre
1%SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Artistry
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bill Larsen
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
9%
Josh Epstein
- CABARET
- Guthrie Theatre
8%
Grant E. Meeges
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
6%
Alex Peck
- INTO THE WOODS
- 4 Community Theatre
6%
James Erickson
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
6%
Alice Trent
- FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
6%
Alex Clark
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
5%
Alex Clark
- MACBETH
- Open Window Theatre
4%
Shannon Watts
- THE EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
4%
Grant E. Merges
- WHOA, NELLIE!
- History Theatre
3%
Sue Berger
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%
Sue Berger
- IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%
Rui Rita
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Guthrie Theatre
2%
Jacob Lee Hofer
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ashland Productions
2%
Bill Larsen
- LEGACY OF LIGHT
- Theater in the Round
2%
Jacob Lee Hofer
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
2%
Shannon Elliot
- BIG FISH
- Lyric Arts
2%
Bill Larsen
- THE BIRDS
- TheatreX
2%
Tony Stoeri, Tracy Joe, Roo Case
- WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
2%
Jacob Lee Hofer
- BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
2%
Michael Klaers
- TRIPLE ESPRESSO
- Plymouth Playhouse
2%
Lucas Granholm
- SIGNIFICANT OTHER
- Lyric Arts
2%
Karin Olson
- RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
- Stages Theatre Company
2%
Tony Stoeri
- THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Stages Theatre Company
2%
Tony Stoeri
- THE WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Aaron VanDanacker
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
12%
Erin Walsh & Zack Carlson-Giving
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theatre
10%
Amanda Weis & Drew Wagner
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
6%
Denise Prosek
- CABARET
- Guthrie Theater
6%
Madeline Huss
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
6%
Crystal Hall
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
6%
Jason Hansen
- FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
5%
Aaron VanDanacker
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
5%
Andy Kust
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%
Aaron VanDanacker
- BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
3%
Eric Conway
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Delano Dramatic Company
3%
Jim Cox
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
3%
Andy Kust
- IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%
Kay Wilson
- FOREVER PLAID
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
3%
Jason Hansen
- PASSION
- Theatre Latte Da
2%
Tori Sweeney
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- 4 Community Theatre
2%
Wesley Frye
- BIG FISH
- Lyric Arts
2%
Wesley Frye
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Lyric Arts
2%
Wesley Frye
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Dennis
- CURLEY
- Rags to Rags Productions
2%
Anita Ruth
- SWEET CHARITY
- Artistry
2%
Natalie McComas
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
1%
Tori Sweeney
- THE PROM
- Burnsville Community Theatre
1%
Isabella Dawis/Anita Ruth
- SWEET CHARITY
- Artistry
1%
Kelly Kadlec
- HAIRSPRAY
- Fridley Community Theater
1%Best Musical 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Theatre
14%URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theatre
10%CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
8%WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
7%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
6%CABARET
- Guthrie Theatre
6%FUN HOME
- Theatre Latte Da
5%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
4%MARY POPPINS
- GREAT Theatre
3%GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
3%SISTER ACT
- Lyric Arts
3%BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL
- Delano Dramatic Company
3%WAITRESS
- Artistry
2%PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
2%INTO THE WOODS
- 4 Community Theatre
2%THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
- Duluth Playhouse
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Ashland Productions
2%FOREVER PLAID
- The FungusAmongus Players
1%BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
1%SEUSSICAL
- Open Door Community Theater
1%CINDERELLA
- Duluth Playhouse
1%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- 4 Community Theatre
1%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Theater Latte Da
1%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
1%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Century College
1%Best New Play Or Musical THE RUINS: A PLAY THROUGH MUSIC
- Guthrie Theatre
15%BREACH
- Third Space Theater, MN Fringe
9%SCHOOL PICTURES
- Theater Latte Da
9%HOLMES/POIROT
- Park Square Theater
8%MAYBE YOU COULD LOVE ME
- Mixed Blood Theatre
7%MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
7%SEÑORITA MARIPOSA
- Stages Theatre Company
7%FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH
- Theater Mu
5%MAYBE YOU COULD LOVE ME
- Theater Mu
4%HOLIDAY LOCKDOWN
- Big Blue Theatre
4%JUST FOR US
- Six Points Theater
4%SECRET WARRIORS
- History Theater
4%AMERICAN GOLEM: THE KID CANN STORY
- History Theater
4%FINDING J. MITCHELL
- KJ Productions
4%SURVIVORS
- Six Points Theater
3%THE MESSENGER
- Six Points Theater
3%LOG KYA KAHENGE
- Lyric Arts/Exposed Brick Theatre
1%MODERATION
- Bad Mouth Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Drew Elo
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theater
8%
Lara Akal
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
6%
Annie Estes
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
6%
Ryan Huling
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
5%
Janet Paone
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
5%
Truman Bednar
- BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL
- Delano Dramatic Company
4%
Gabi Acostocano
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Theater
4%
Greta Grosch
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
4%
Abby Schnobrich
- MARY POPPINS
- GREAT Theatre
3%
Rosemary Vega
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
3%
Cassie Edlund
- SISTER ACT
- Lyric Arts
3%
Em Rosenberg
- WOAH, NELLIE!
- History Theater
3%
James Ehlenz
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
3%
Jo Lampert
- CABARET
- Guthrie Theatre
2%
Sam Stoll
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
2%
Dorian Chalmers
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
2%
Hope Nordquist
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
2%
Anne Michaels
- FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Via Logan
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
2%
Gabe Gomez
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
1%
Meta Loben
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
1%
Alex Bretoi
- BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
1%
Adam Hebeisen
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
1%
Laura Smith
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theater
1%
Alex Robinson
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Ashland Productions
1%Best Performer In A Play
Alyson Enderle
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Duluth Playhouse
9%
Truman Bednar
- TREASURE ISLAND
- Minneapolis Children's Theater
8%
Wini Froelich
- THE WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
7%
Brandon Densmore
- MURDER ON THE NILE
- Buffalo Community Theatre
6%
Rick Wyman
- THE EXPLORER’S CLUB
- Fungus Amongus
5%
Jonah Smith
- MACBETH
- Open Window Theatre
5%
Amanda Espinoza
- THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION
- Unqualified Theatre
4%
Sarah Dickson
- CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
- Open Window Theatre
4%
Sara Cronk
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Northfield Arts Guild
3%
Eva Gemlo
- SIGNIFICANT OTHER
- Lyric Arts
3%
William Martin
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Northfield Arts Guild
3%
Sally Wingert
- AN ACT OF GOD
- Six Points Theater
2%
Emjoy Gavino
- STOP KISS
- Theater Mu
2%
Neal Beckman
- MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
2%
Noah Hynick
- SIGNIFICANT OTHER
- Lyric Arts
2%
Virginia Haggart
- GRACE AND GLORIE
- Delano Dramatic Company
2%
Kari Elizabeth Godfrey
- THE BIRDS
- TheatreX
2%
Che'Li
- FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH
- Theater Mu
2%
Bob Stromberg
- TRIPLE ESPRESSO
- Plymouth Playhouse
2%
Isaac Olson
- THE BOOK OF MARK
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
2%
Bill Arnold
- TRIPLE ESPRESSO
- Plymouth Playhouse
2%
Sean Snow
- THE EXPLORER’S CLUB
- Fungus Amongus
2%
Nancy Lipinski
- GRACE AND GLORIE
- Delano Dramatic Company
2%
John Bush
- TRIPLE ESPRESSO
- Plymouth Playhouse
1%
Michael Pearce Donley
- TRIPLE ESPRESSO
- Plymouth Playhouse
1%Best Play THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Duluth Playhouse
14%THE MOUSETRAP
- Guthrie Theatre
12%BREACH
- Third Space Theater, MN Fringe
6%THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Stages Theatre Company
6%EXPLORERS CLUB
- Fungus Amongus Players
6%SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Northfield Arts Guild
4%SIGNIFICANT OTHER
- Lyric Arts
4%GRACE & GLORIE
- Delano Dramatic Company
4%WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
3%FINISHING SCHOOL
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
3%SECRET WARRIORS
- History Theater
3%THE RAINMAKER
- Lyric Arts
3%SANCTUARY CITY
- Theatre in the Round
3%IT’S ONLY A PLAY
- Park Square
3%STOP KISS
- Theater Mu
3%AN ACT OF GOD
- Six Points Theater
2%LEGACY OF LIGHT
- Theatre in the Round
2%MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
2%SCHOOL PICTURES
- Theater Latte Da
2%THE WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
2%MAYBE YOU COULD LOVE ME
- Theater Mu
2%THE BIRDS
- TheatreX
2%THE BOOK OF WILL
- Theatre Pro Rata
2%HOLMES/POIROT
- Park Square Theater
1%GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- Lyric Arts
1%Best Production of an Opera ROMEO & JULIET
- Minnesota Opera
45%BARBER OF SEVILLE
- Minnesota Opera
24%THE SNOWY DAY
- Minnesota Opera
18%THE CHRISTMAS SPIDER
- Skylark Opera Theatre
13%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zac Mans
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
11%
Eli Sherlock
- FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
8%
Gabe Gomez
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
7%
Tom Nelson, Colleen Nelson, Ron Hungerford
- THE EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
6%
Jeff Brown
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Duluth Playhouse
5%
Curtis Phillips
- BIG FISH
- Lyric Arts
5%
Walt Spangler
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Guthrie Theatre
5%
John Rayzlaff
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
5%
Dan Sherman
- A 1940 RADIO CHRISTMAS CAROL
- 4 Community Theatre
4%
Lex Liang
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Guthrie Theatre
4%
Nayna Ramey
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
4%
Justin Hooper
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
3%
Benjamin Olson
- IT’S ONLY A PLAY
- Park Square
3%
Sarah Bahr
- MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
3%
Brady Whitcomb
- JUST FOR US
- Six Points Theater
2%
Gretchen Katt
- RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
- Stages Theatre Company
2%
Meredith Ziegler
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
2%
Eli Sherlock
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Dan Wald
- HAIRSPRAY
- Fridley Community Theater
2%
Nayna Ramey
- IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
2%
Gabe Hubbard
- THE PROM
- Burnsville Community Theatre
2%
Paul Whitaker
- PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
1%
Luke Rogers
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Westonka Community Theatre
1%
Brady Whitcomb
- SEÑORITA MARIPOSA
- Stages Theatre Company
1%
Michaela Lochen
- SIGNIFICANT OTHER
- Lyric Arts
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ryan Fette
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
9%
Katharine Horowitz
- FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
8%
Corinne Steffens
- BIG FISH
- Lyric Arts
7%
Laura LaBree
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
7%
Stevin Sanders
- MARY POPPINS
- GREAT Theatre
7%
Tom Nelson
- FINISHING SCHOOL
- The FungusAmongus Players
7%
Josh Gromada
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Guthrie Theatre
7%
Russ Haynes
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
6%
Forest Godfrey
- THE BIRDS
- TheatreX
6%
Peter Morrow
- PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
4%
Jamie Tokkesdal Harms
- DISASTER: THE MUSICAL
- Westonka Community Theatre
4%
Russ Haynes
- IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
4%
Gretchen Katt
- SEÑORITA MARIPOSA
- Stages Theatre Company
4%
Thomas Speltz
- MAE WEST AND THE TRIAL OF SEX
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
4%
Kevin Springer
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Theater Latte Da
3%
Paul Estby
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Lyric Arts
3%
Gretchen Katt
- THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Stages Theatre Company
3%
Fred Kennedy
- SECRET WARRIORS
- History Theater
2%
Katie Korpi
- SIGNIFICANT OTHER
- Lyric Arts
2%
Katharine Horowitz
- BEHIND THE SUN
- History Theater
1%
Katharine Horowitz
- FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH
- Theater Mu
1%
Nicholas Tranby
- SCHOOL PICTURES
- Theater Latte Da
1%
Robert Condon & Abby Lucas
- MODERATION
- Bad Mouth Theatre
0%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ashlyn Cox
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
21%
Greta Rolfzan
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
9%
Chloe Peterson
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Masquers Theatre
5%
Xander Condie
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- SMCT
4%
Helen Maher
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
4%
Brandon Densmore
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theatre
3%
Lauren Densmore
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theatre
3%
Greg Eiden
- CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES
- Rags to Rags Productions
3%
Eve Scharback
- FUN HOME
- Theatre Latte Da
3%
Sean Snow
- URINETOWN
- Buffalo Community Theater
3%
Quintin Michael
- SISTER ACT
- Lyric Arts
2%
Abigail Covert
- BIG FISH
- Ashland Productions
2%
Anna Hashizume
- GREASE
- Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
2%
Jack Moorman
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Inver Grove Heights Community Theatre
2%
Armando Harlow Ronconi
- WAITRESS
- Artistry
2%
Michelle Barber
- CABARET
- Guthrie
2%
Isa Condo Olvera
- PASSION
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Erik Haering
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ashland Productions
2%
Hope Nordquist
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Monty Hays
- FUN HOME
- Theater Latte Da
2%
Brianna Stole
- SEUSSICAL
- Open Door Community Theater
1%
Serena Brook
- SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN
- Artistry
1%
Alex Robinson
- INTO THE WOODS
- Ashland Productions
1%
Adam Bloom
- ANYTHING GOES
- Lakeshore Players
1%
Remy Auberjonois
- CABARET
- Guthrie Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Nancy Lipinski
- MURDER ON THE NILE
- Buffalo Community Theatre
7%
Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan
- WITCH
- Walking Shadow Theatre Company
6%
Emjoy Gavino
- THE MOUSETRAP
- Guthrie Theatre
6%
Dennis Kelly
- MURDER ON THE NILE
- Buffalo Community Theatre
5%
Sara Cronk
- FRANKENSTEIN/MONSTER
- Locally Grown Theatre
5%
Alex Galick
- FIFTY BOXES OF EARTH
- Theater Mu
5%
Zach Christensen
- SURVIVORS
- Six Points Theater
4%
Gillian Constable
- ROMEO & JULIET
- BARd Shakespeare
4%
Jimmy Kieffer
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Guthrie Theatre
4%
Stacia Rice
- HOLMES/POIROT
- Park Square Theater
3%
Paul Somers
- TRIPLE ESPRESSO
- Plymouth Playhouse
3%
Warren Sampson
- THE RAINMAKER
- Lyric Arts
3%
Justin Hooper
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Lakeshore Players
3%
Clay Man Soo
- STOP KISS
- Theater Mu
3%
Ashley Horiuchi
- THE MESSENGER
- Six Points Theater
3%
Jack Bonko
- THE RAINMAKER
- Lyric Arts
3%
Anya Naylor
- SURVIVORS
- Six Points Theater
3%
Jeffrey Nolan
- AS YOU LIKE IT
- BARd Shakespeare
2%
Patrick Albanese
- TRIPLE ESPRESSO
- Plymouth Playhouse
2%
Brian Baumann
- THE EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
2%
Jon Stentz
- THE BIRDS
- TheatreX
2%
Jack Bechard
- COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA
- Dark and Stormy Productions
2%
Ben Pelegano
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Northfield Arts Guild
2%
Amanda Forstrom
- MODERATION
- Bad Mouth Theatre
2%
Tait Jerde
- THE EXPLORERS CLUB
- The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production TREASURE ISLAND
- Childrens Theater
20%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Eagan Summer Community Theatre
19%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Ashland Productions
10%SEUSSICAL
- Open Door Community Theater
9%DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL!
- Stages Theatre Company
8%RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
- Stages Theatre Company
7%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Ashland Productions
6%ALIBIS
- 4 Community Theatre
4%THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE
- Stages Theatre Company
4%SEÑORITA MARIPOSA
- Stages Theatre Company
3%RETURN TO OZ
- Sidekick Theatre
3%SURVIVORS
- Six Points Theater
3%MADELINE’S CHRISTMAS
- Merrill Arts Center
2%FAIRYTALE FORREST
- Westonka Community Theatre
2%Favorite Local Theatre
Buffalo Community Theater
10%
Eagan Summer Community Theatre
9%
Masquers Theatre
6%
Ashland Productions
6%
4 Community Theatre
6%
Lyric Arts
5%
Theater Latte Da
5%
Guthrie Theatre
5%
Children’s Theatre Company
4%
Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
4%
Duluth Playhouse
4%
Fungus Amongus Players
3%
Theatre in the Round
3%
SMCT
3%
Stages Theatre Company
3%
Delano Dramatic Company
3%
Lakeshore Players
2%
The Jungle
2%
Open Door Community Theater
2%
Locally Grown Theatre
1%
Open Window Theatre
1%
Theater Mu
1%
History Theater
1%
Artistry
1%
AOT
1%