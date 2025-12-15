Review: LADY A THIS WINTERS NIGHT TOUR at Treasure Island Resort and Casino

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lady A’s stop at Treasure Island Resort & Casino in Welch, Minnesota, for their This Winter’s Night tour on December 14, 2025, felt like a holiday celebration with friends. Performing in such an intimate venue, the trio — Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood — set the tone early with a heartfelt rendition of “The First Noel.” Hillary’s voice led the way with warmth, while Charles and Dave added their signature harmonies, instantly pulling the audience into the Christmas spirit.

The night was filled with joy from the very first song, with tracks like “A Holly Jolly Christmas” bringing the crowd to life. There was something undeniably festive about the show, and it was clear from the energy that Lady A wasn’t just performing—they were having as much fun as the audience. The trio didn’t shy away from sharing the magic of Christmas with their fans. Their performance of “Wouldn’t Be Christmas Without You” was a highlight, and their rendition of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” was a tender moment that had everyone reflecting on what the holidays really mean.

One of the most special moments of the night came when Lady A invited kids from the audience to join them on stage for a Christmas Carols Medley. Watching the children — clearly overjoyed to be up there with the band — sing “Frosty the Snowman,” “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” alongside Hillary, Charles, and Dave was pure Christmas magic. The whole room was buzzing with excitement as the group created an unforgettable moment that had fans of all ages clapping and singing along.

Throughout the show, Lady A kept things fresh, switching effortlessly between their own hits and classic holiday tunes. They put their own spin on Ray Charles’ “That Spirit of Christmas,” turning it into a soulful jazz-infused performance, while their version of “O Holy Night” had the audience in awe. Hillary’s vocals, in particular, were stunning, soaring through the iconic high notes with ease. The trio’s energy and emotional connection to the music were undeniable. When they performed “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” the audience went wild, singing every word in unison, and the trio’s playful, lively energy made it feel brand new.

Between songs, Lady A shared some personal stories about their families and the holiday traditions they’ve created over the years. It made the show feel even more intimate, and you could tell the audience really appreciated getting a glimpse into the band’s lives and connecting with them in such a genuine way.

The night reached its emotional peak with Lady A’s rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “What Christmas Means to Me.” Their soulful take on the song had the crowd reflecting on the season’s true meaning — family, love, and togetherness. They followed it up with their own hit, “Need You Now,” and the energy in the room was electric as fans joined in, singing along to every word.

But it was the final song, “Please Come Home for Christmas,” that really brought the night to a close. The trio’s tender, heartfelt performance shifted the mood to something more introspective, leaving the audience in a rare moment of silence as the song ended. It was a bittersweet, emotional farewell — a perfect end to a night that captured the full depth of the holiday spirit.

Lady A’s This Winter’s Night tour stop in Welch was everything you could hope for in a holiday concert — a perfect blend of festive cheer, heartfelt moments, and incredible music. With Hillary, Charles, and Dave front and center, supported by their talented band providing a flawless musical foundation, the show felt like a true celebration of the season. But it wasn’t just the songs that made the night so special. It was the way Lady A connected with the audience, sharing personal stories and creating an atmosphere where everyone felt part of something bigger. The night was a reminder of how music can bring people together and amplify the magic of Christmas.

Thank you Lady A for a great night of music! We hope to have you back again soon!

Photo courtesy of Lady A

