Review: LIT! A FESTIVE HOLIDAY MIX STARRING BROADWAY STAR MANDY GONZALEZ at Sheldon Theatre

On December 12, the Sheldon Theatre in Red Wing, Minnesota welcomed Broadway performer Mandy Gonzalez for an evening of holiday music mixed with Broadway favorites. The concert, titled Lit! A Festive Holiday Mix, drew a full house and delivered a night that felt celebratory without being overproduced.

Gonzalez was joined on piano by her music director, Dan Lipton, whose accompaniment kept the focus squarely on her voice. Holiday selections such as “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” and “Oh Mr. Kringle” were familiar and fun, while quieter moments like “Mary Did You Know” and “O Holy Night” showed her control and emotional range.

One of the strongest parts of the evening came with the addition of the Red Wing Holiday Chorus, who joined Gonzalez for several songs. Their performances of “Breath of Heaven,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Do You Hear What I Hear,” and “Fearless” added depth and warmth to the program and were clearly a highlight for the audience.

Fans of musical theatre were not disappointed. Gonzalez performed songs from some of her most well-known roles, including “Defying Gravity” from Wicked and “Satisfied” from Hamilton. These numbers brought some of the biggest reactions of the night. Other selections, like “As If We Never Said Goodbye,” “Breathe,” and “My Grown-Up Christmas List,” leaned more reflective and personal.

The program also included a few unexpected choices, such as “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” which added a bit of fun, and “Eight Days of Hanukkah,” which broadened the holiday theme and was warmly received.

Between songs, Gonzalez spoke casually with the audience, sharing stories and keeping the atmosphere relaxed and inviting. By the end of the evening, the audience rose to its feet, offering a long ovation.

Lit! A Festive Holiday Mix was a strong holiday concert that balanced seasonal music with Broadway highlights, making it a memorable night at the Sheldon Theatre for Red Wing audiences.

Photo courtesy of Mandy Gonzalez

