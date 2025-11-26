Video: Watch the Trailer For MY FAIR LADY at Theater Latté Da

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Watch a new video of My Fair Lady at Theater Latté Da! The production is now running through December 28.

When Professor Henry Higgins takes on the ambitious task of molding flower seller Eliza Doolittle into his vision of refinement, she is swept into a world brimming with possibility and unexpected discoveries. Widely considered one of the greatest musicals of all time, My Fair Lady is guaranteed to capture hearts with its wit and charm, even as it reveals that asking someone to change the way they speak is asking them to surrender a piece of who they are.

At the heart of Lerner and Loewe’s sparkling satire lies a powerful exploration of transformation: what it means to change, and what is lost when one’s voice is reshaped to fit someone else’s ideal. This thought-provoking, endlessly entertaining classic is a perfect theatrical gift for all ages, carried along on a timeless score featuring such songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “On the Street Where You Live.”

The cast includes Felix Aguilar Tomlinson, Corissa Bussian, Katie Bynum, Anna Hashizume, Kiko Laureano, Norah Long, Tod Petersen, Jon-Michael Reese, Richard Rigmaiden, Keegan Robinson, and Adán Varela, with understudies Ryan Lee, France Roberts and Lisa Vogel. With gratitude to our Production Sponsors Tom and Julianne Youngren