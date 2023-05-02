Duluth Playhouse Reveals 2023-2024 Main Stage Season

Duluth Playhouse has announced their 2023-2024 Main Stage season, a thrilling combination of beloved classics and remarkable new productions. Through the power of live theatre, audiences will be transported to another time and place as they laugh, share a tender moment, and create new memories that will last a lifetime.



First up is Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein. Adapted from the classic Mel Brooks film, Young Frankenstein is a hysterical musical from the creators of the Broadway hit comedy, The Producers. Destined to be the holiday event of the season, in December the Playhouse will stage the iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical The Sound of Music. The next production was the highest rated show on the 2023-2024 Season Survey. Due to licensing agreements, this title has to stay hush-hush for now, but audiences will be dying to attend this popular tale of murder and intrigue. The name of this play will be released to the public in July. In March, the Playhouse will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal. This breathtaking story features an unforgettable rock score that will linger with audiences long after the performance ends. Up next, Peter and the Starcatcher uses ingenious stagecraft and limitless imagination to bring to life the tale of an orphan boy who became Peter Pan. Closing out the season will be 9 to 5 The Musical. Featuring a jubilant score by Dolly Parton, this hit Broadway musical, based on the iconic 1980 movie, is a comedic look at friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era.

Don't miss out on these unforgettable productions; Secure your 23-24 Season Membership today. Duluth Playhouse Season Members get significant discounts on the shows they love as well as access to the best seats in the house. A variety of memberships are available to fit each person's needs including a brand new Opening Night Membership that features a four-course meal at Greysolon Plaza prior to each performance. Current members can renew their seats today and new memberships are now on sale.

To secure your membership, visit the Playhouse website at duluthplayhouse.org, call the box office at 218.733.7555, or visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm. Duluth Playhouse will announce their 2023-2024 Youth Theatre Season on Monday, May 8 and their 2023-2024 Underground Season on Monday, May 15.

Duluth Playhouse 2023-2024 Main Stage Season

Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein

Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan

Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks

September 15-October 1, 2023



The Sound of Music

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse

Suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp

December 1-17, 2023



Mystery Play

Title Announced in July

January 26-February 4, 2024



Next to Normal

Music by Tom Kitt

Book and Lyrics by Brian Yorkey

March 15-31, 2024



Peter and the Starcatcher

A play by Rick Elice

Music by Wayne Barker

Based on the Novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson

May 24-June 2, 2024



9 to 5 The Musical

Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton

Book by Patricia Resnick

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture

July 12-28, 2024