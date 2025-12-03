Review: MARISSA BODE LIVE EVENT AND Q&A at Coffman Memorial Union, Theater

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Marissa Bode’s appearance at the Coffman Memorial Union Theater on the University of Minnesota campus was an inspiring and engaging evening. She shared stories from her time working on the Wicked film and talked about how she developed her character, Nessa Rose, for the stage. Hearing her discuss the thought and care that went into bringing Nessa to life gave the audience a real appreciation for her craft.

Bode also spoke about her other acting and performing projects, as well as her various passions and creative endeavors, giving a sense of her wide-ranging talent and commitment to storytelling. Throughout the conversation, she emphasized the importance of visibility and opportunities for disabled performers—not just in theater and film, but in all areas of life. Her perspective was both personal and powerful, highlighting why representation matters and the impact it can have on the industry and the wider world.

The event itself was inclusive, welcoming, and felt like a safe space for honest conversation. It was clear that the organizers put thought into creating an environment where everyone could engage and feel heard.

Overall, Marissa Bode’s talk was both entertaining and thought-provoking. She left the audience with a greater appreciation for her work, the value of inclusivity in the arts, and the importance of celebrating the contributions of disabled people in every field.

Thank you to Marissa Bode and the University of Minnesota Student Unions and Activities for a wonderful evening! Marissa we hope you'll be back soon!

All photos are by Will Farmer

