Interview: Alex Newell of JINGLE BELLS & JAZZ NOELS at Twin Cities Gay Mens Chorus

Photo courtesy of Alex Newell

This December, the Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus brings Broadway powerhouse Alex Newell to the stage for their Jingle Bells and Jazz Noels concert at Minnesota Orchestra Hall. Known for their explosive vocals, radiant stage presence, and unapologetic authenticity, Alex joins the chorus for a night of holiday magic, jazz-infused classics, and soul-stirring celebration.

In this exclusive interview, Alex shares what they’re most excited about, what inspires their holiday joy, and what they hope audiences carry with them long after the final note fades.

What are you most looking forward to while performing with the TGMC?

Sharing the stage with a choir that carries so much heart and tradition. Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus has this electric, soul-filling energy, and I can’t wait to add my voice to that wave of love.

What is one of your favorite songs in the Jingle Bells and Jazz Noels program?

Ahh, it’s a secret!

What do you enjoy most about the holiday season?

The music, the chosen-family moments, and the sparkle of it all. The holidays remind us to sing louder, love harder, and throw some damn glitter on life. Whitney Houston’s “Joy” is the anthem of that spirit—big, bold, and full of soul.

What do you hope audiences take away from this concert?

I hope audiences walk away remembering that joy is resilience and music is healing. Community is our superpower, and love is our legacy. When we stand together, we’re the mother of the choir—strong, loud, and full of light.

“Joy” helped me find my own holiday fire, and I hope this concert sparks that same warmth in everyone who needs it.

Thank you Alex for your time! We look forward to having you here!

