Review: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE...BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at Northrop

Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever holiday show, ’Twas the Night Before…, is set to bring a burst of Christmas magic to Minneapolis when it arrives at Northrop for a two-week run from November 26 to December 7, 2025. Inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem, the production follows a young girl who has lost her holiday spirit — until a swirl of vibrant characters and festive chaos help her rediscover the joy of the season.

As expected from Cirque du Soleil, the performances are nothing short of astonishing. Each act is delivered with a level of strength, precision, and technique that makes you appreciate just how much training goes into this art form. The cast of 26 artists moves through the show with a mix of fearlessness and grace, often drawing collective gasps from the audience. It’s impossible not to admire the commitment and athleticism on display — every performer earns their applause tenfold.

Photo by Errisson Lawrence

The show itself feels like stepping into a living Christmas storybook. Familiar holiday tunes get fresh, whimsical twists, and the visual world is filled with color, movement, and playful characters that appeal to kids and adults alike. What makes it especially charming is how it balances spectacle and heart; underneath all the acrobatics is a warm message about generosity, wonder, and reconnecting with what matters most during the holidays.

Whether you’re a longtime Cirque fan or simply looking for a festive outing, ’Twas the Night Before… promises a feel-good experience with plenty of “wow” moments. It’s the kind of show that can easily become a family tradition.

