Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL... MORE OR LESS at Yellow Tree Theatre

The production runs through December 28.

By: Nov. 29, 2025

A Christmas Carol... More or Less at Yellow Tree Theatre opened November 28, and released official production photos.

This joyful holiday comedy is packed with quick changes, cozy charm and laugh-out-loud surprises. With just two performers taking on dozens of characters, the show is a whirlwind of creativity, chaos and Christmas spirit — Yellow Tree style.

Check out photos from the production, featuring Kate Beahen, Paul LaNave, and Ninchai Nok-Chinclana.

Photo credit: Alex Clark

