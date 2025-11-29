Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL... MORE OR LESS at Yellow Tree Theatre

The production runs through December 28.
A Christmas Carol... More or Less at Yellow Tree Theatre opened November 28, and released official production photos.
This joyful holiday comedy is packed with quick changes, cozy charm and laugh-out-loud surprises. With just two performers taking on dozens of characters, the show is a whirlwind of creativity, chaos and Christmas spirit — Yellow Tree style.
Check out photos from the production, featuring Kate Beahen, Paul LaNave, and Ninchai Nok-Chinclana.
Photo credit: Alex Clark
