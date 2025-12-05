Review: DISNEY ON ICE FROZEN AND ENCANTO at Grand Casino Arena

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Disney On Ice’s Frozen & Encanto at the Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul was a truly magical experience from start to finish. The show blends the worlds of Arendelle and the Madrigal family in a way that feels seamless, exciting, and full of heart. From the moment the lights dimmed, the ice rink became a stage for incredible skating, colorful costumes, and all the songs everyone loves to sing along to.

The Frozen portion felt like stepping right into the movie. The skaters brought Elsa, Anna, and the rest of the story to life with beautiful choreography and smooth, effortless skating that had the audience cheering, especially during “Let It Go.” The snow effects and lighting made it feel like a winter dream. When the show shifted to Encanto, the energy picked up instantly, with bright colors, upbeat music, and lively performances that captured the charm and warmth of the Madrigal family. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was a crowd favorite, and the aerial acrobatics during this part of the show were especially impressive.

The cast features talented performers from all over the world, including Miles Addison, Hannah Callahan, Alexis Gagnon, Diana Gonzalez Flores, Jessa MacDonald, Gabriel St. Jean, Artem Bekh, Mauro Calcagno, Matthew Cangelose, Natalie Catalano, Nikki Czuhajewski, Erin Darang, Bernardo de Figuieredo Pissurno, Henry Dingman, Jefferson Junior Ferreira da Silva, Ashley Green, Romain Grouille, Theresa Haney, Rebekah Johnson, Allison Kymmell, Sarah Lachenmeyer, Michael Lueck, Sabrina Marshall, Jegor Martsenko, Alessio Medini, Grace Miller, Lilia Osorno Rico, Evangeline Perry, Jessie Santee, Paulina Santos Flores, Molly Schelosky, Maria Gabriela Silva Peneherrera, Amelia Smith, Film Sopa, Quiesto Spieringshoek, Hilda Taylor, Sophia Thomas, Wellington Navas Villarreal, Arina Voloshenko, Risa Yamanaka, Katie Yates, Lydia Zadovsky, Edmund “Eddy” Zeidler, Jaynee Zink, and Alexander Zotov. Their performances—whether through athletic jumps, smooth pair work, or warm crowd interaction—made the entire show feel alive and joyful.

Overall, this production is everything families love about Disney On Ice: fun, heartfelt, visually stunning, and packed with moments that make kids’ eyes light up. It’s a wonderful way to kick off the winter season, and a show that leaves you smiling long after you leave the arena. If you’re looking for a memorable family outing, Frozen & Encanto in Saint Paul is absolutely worth it.

Photos are courtesy of Field Entertainment

