Interview: Elise Karlstad of HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS 2025 at St. Croix Valley Opera

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As we look ahead to this year’s Home for the Holidays concert, one of the artists we’re especially excited to introduce is Elise Karlstad. Elise is currently a junior at Otterbein University in Ohio, where she is pursuing her BFA in Musical Theatre and Dance with a Dance minor. She’s already begun to make a name for herself on campus and beyond, most recently appearing as Urleen in Otterbein’s 2025 mainstage production of Footloose.

What sets Elise apart is the combination of her strong dance training, honest performance style, and the joy she brings to the stage—qualities that make her a natural fit for this year’s program. Her participation in Home for the Holidays highlights exactly what this event is all about: pairing celebrated artists with the next generation of Minnesota performers and giving audiences a chance to experience both in one unforgettable evening.

We caught up with Elise to talk about her journey so far, the work that inspires her, and what it means to return to Minnesota for this special holiday performance.

What are you looking forward to most about performing in this concert?

I’m so excited to come back to my hometown and perform for the people I love. Getting the chance to share the stage with the amazingly talented Laura Osnes is truly a dream come true. I’ve looked up to her for so long, and I still can’t believe I get the opportunity to sing with her!

What do you enjoy most about the holiday season?

For me, the best part of the holidays is being home with my loved ones. Since I’m in college in Ohio, I don’t get many chances to be home throughout the year, so getting that time with my family feels especially meaningful.

What do you hope audiences take away from this concert?

I hope audiences leave the concert carrying the same joy and warmth that SCVO brings to Stillwater every year. It’s the kind of experience that lifts people up—filled with music, community spirit, and a reminder of how magical the holiday season can be.

Thank you Elise for your time! We look forward to this concert!

For more ticket and concert information, please click the ticket link button below.