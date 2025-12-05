Interview: Nate Amor talks New Music and holiday concert at Target Center Performance

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Minnesota native singer-songwriter Nate Amor will be performing as part of the TSO touring band!

Where in Minnesota did you grow up, and do you have any favorite places there?

I grew up in the Brainard/Shoreview area. Silverwood Park and Silverlake are still two of my favorite spots—lots of memories there.

What inspired you to pursue music in the first place?

My mom made me take piano lessons, and she took guitar lessons herself. When I was about 16, I picked up her guitar and something just clicked. The following year I got a karaoke machine and started singing Elvis. I entered the school talent show, won, and pretty much decided right then that music was what I was going to do with my life.

Where did you go to school, and where were you playing gigs back then?

I went to the University of Minnesota and studied music therapy—Go Gophers. I played around campus at places like the Red Sea and O’Gara’s Garage.

How did you come up with your stage name?

“Amor” means love, and that’s really the core of what I want to put into the world. Love brings light, and with everything going on these days, spreading that through music feels important. It’s a universal word, and it felt right to carry it with me.

How would you describe your music style, and who influences you?

I mix country, pop, rock, and Christian influences. Bob Seger, Chris Stapleton, Marc Cohn, and John Mayer are big inspirations. I’m sober now, and a lot of my writing ends up being about recovery and finding your way back to yourself.

What are you looking forward to most about the upcoming Trans-Siberian Orchestra show in Minneapolis?

It’s always special playing at home. I've been touring with TSO in 2019, so this is year six for me. Before that, I’d been a singer-songwriter for about twenty years. When I got the call to audition for TSO, everything changed. I’ve got two kids and one on the way, so bringing a show like this back to Minneapolis really hits differently.

What’s your favorite part of the holiday season?

My Grandma Ethel. She was born in 1906 and made it to 98. She played Bing Crosby and all the classic Christmas tunes nonstop. She cooked all the traditional dishes, but it was the music that really anchored the season for me. Thinking about her brings back that warm, nostalgic feeling every year.

What’s your current favorite Christmas song to perform?

Right now it’s “Merry Christmas, Everyone.” We do it a lot, but it never loses its spark. Hearing a whole arena sing it together—it’s just pure joy.

Do you have any holiday releases coming up?

I do. I’m putting out “Please Come Home for Christmas” on New Year’s Eve. My friend mixes my music and works with me on YouTube videos, and we’ve been creating a whole series around this. My Christmases growing up were always warm and happy, but singing about heartbreak has its own vibe, and this version taps into that. I have more singles coming out through February 2026.

All-time favorite holiday song?

Andy Williams' “It’s the Holiday Season.” I’ve always had a soft spot for the classics.

Favorite holiday treat?

Eggnog—thick, whole-milk eggnog. The richer, the better.

Have you ever been in a musical?

Yeah, I’ve done Guys and Dolls and Bye Bye Birdie, both in lead roles.

If you could do another musical, which ones would you want to be in?

I’d love to revisit Bye Bye Birdie. Rock of Ages, Oklahoma!, and The Sound of Music are on my list too.

What are your dream venues to perform in someday?

The Mainroom at First Avenue is a big bucket-list one for me. Red Rocks in Colorado is another. And of course, I’d love to keep playing the big arenas.

Thank you Nate for your time, to follow Nate, please click here.

For more concert and ticket information for the Trans Siberian Orchestra concert, please click the ticket link below.