Interview: Daniel Emmet of holiday concert at Target Center Minneapolis

Daniel Emmet, whose powerful voice and love of the holiday season will be performing as part of the TSO touring band.

Daniel shares that he’s thrilled to perform classics like “What Child Is This” and the iconic “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” and to bring the joy and energy of the season to fans across the country. Though the tour’s tight schedule won’t allow much time to explore Minnesota, he’s excited to return and hopes for a longer visit in the future.

We caught up with Daniel to chat about the tour, his favorite holiday traditions, and what he hopes audiences take away from this year’s shows.

What are you looking forward to most about performing with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra?

I’m most looking forward to making great music with this legendary rock band all over the country during my favorite time of year, and sharing the joy of music and Christmas with all the amazing TSO fans!

Do you have a favorite song in the concert?

My favorite will always be the classic—the one that started it all—“Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24.” This year’s show is packed with incredible music, and I’m thrilled to be singing “What Child Is This” again. It’s become one of my absolute favorites to perform.

What is your favorite part of the holiday season?

My favorite part of this time of year is, hands down, the chance to listen to (and make) holiday music. And I’m not ashamed to admit I’m someone who wants to start hearing it on November 1st!

What is your personal favorite holiday song?

“O Holy Night” is my personal favorite—but honestly, I’m hard-pressed to find a holiday song I don’t like.

What is your favorite holiday drink or food?

My family has a tradition: a recipe that’s over 100 years old for the best apple pie you’ve ever tasted. Even though I’ll be away from home this holiday season, I’m looking forward to making it as soon as I get back.

What do you hope audiences take away from this concert?

I hope they leave feeling the joy, passion, and love of performing—and the spirit of the holidays—that all of us onstage share. I want them walking out of the theater completely amped up for Christmas!

Do you have any favorite places in Minnesota or spots you’re hoping to see while you’re here?

Unfortunately, there won’t be much time to explore since we’re in and out the same day, but I’m so glad we get to come back. One of these days, I hope I can return to Minnesota and stay for more than just a day!

Thank you Daniel for your time! We look forward to having you here!

