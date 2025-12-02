Interview: Marissa Bode of MARISSA BODE LIVE Q&A at Coffman Memorial Union, Theater

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Marissa Bode—celebrated for her standout performance in Wicked and recognized as a strong advocate for authentic representation in the performing arts—is joining us for a special evening at the Coffman Memorial Union Theater on December 2, 2025. She’ll be sharing stories from her journey as a performer, what it’s been like bringing the world of Wicked to life, and how she works to create space for voices that are too often overlooked. Her insight, warmth, and genuine presence make every conversation with her both grounding and inspiring.

Whether you’re passionate about theater, invested in inclusive storytelling, or simply enjoy hearing from artists who bring real purpose to their work, this event promises to be memorable. Join us for an open and engaging Q&A—and an evening full of moments that will stay with you long after it’s over.

What are you most looking forward to during your visit to the U of M campus and this event?

I’m most looking forward to being back in the Midwest, even if it’s just for a short visit. It still feels very close to home.

What do you hope attendees will take away from this event?

I hope attendees leave with a better understanding of disabled people in the industry—and of disabled people in general.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Are there any local spots you're hoping to check out while you're here?

I’ve been to Minnesota a couple of times when I was younger, though it’s been a while. If I had more time on this trip, I would’ve loved to explore some local shops!

Thank you Marissa for your time! We look forward to having you here!

