A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS Comes to The Encore Musical Theatre Company

The Encore will welcome audiences to celebrate the season with A Merry Little Christmas, a festive and intimate cabaret starring Encore favorites Chris Joseph, Gayle E. Martin, and Ash Moran. Performances take place on The Lobby Stage for two nights only—December 17 and 18 at 7PM, following the 2PM matinees of Frozen.

Encore audiences know Chris Joseph from nearly every tribute concert The Encore has produced, along with standout performances in Smokey Joe's Café and Ain't Misbehavin'. Gayle E. Martin recently charmed audiences as Doc in West Side Story and as the beloved Milky White in Into the Woods. Ash Moran returns after memorable turns as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors and Cinderella in Into the Woods, and can currently be seen bringing Olaf to life in this season's Frozen. The evening will be accompanied by Jon Ophoff at the piano.

This cheerful cabaret promises close harmonies, holiday classics, and a cozy atmosphere perfect for the season. It'll be merry, it'll be bright—and if you love Christmas music (and who doesn't?), this is a concert you won't want to miss!

All tickets are $40 and are extremely limited due to the intimate setting. Early booking is encouraged.

