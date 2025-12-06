Steve Martin's PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE to Run at the PGD

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Players Guild of Dearborn will present Steve Martin's comedy Picasso at the Lapin Agile throughout January.

Performances are January 9-11, 16-18, & 23-25, 2026. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Picture it: Paris, France, 1904. The start of a new century ... and Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso walk into a bar, just before one transforms physics with his theory of relativity and the other sets the art world afire with Cubism. With infectious dizziness, Steve Martin's comedy plays fast and loose with fact, fame, and fortune as these two geniuses muse on the new century's achievements and prospects.

Weaving in and out, with their own ideas and theories, are the bartender and his mistress, a flashy art dealer, Picasso's most recent amorous conquest, a cantankerous philosopher, and a dimwitted inventor. Throw in a visit by a hip-swiveling messenger from the future, and you have a night full of creativity, inspiration, and hilarity.

"Steve Martin's comedy is hilarious, absurd and thought-provoking," said the director. "You can see the impact of his stand-up years, his movie writing, his Only Murders in the Building sophistication — as well as nods to other comedic forces — in how he shares this imaginary meeting of the minds. Every person who steps into the Lapin Agile is integral to the story and has an impact in some way. Come with an open mind and a willingness to play!"

