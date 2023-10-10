CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Are Coming To The Fisher Theatre January 20- 21

Tickets for Champions Of Magic go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10:00 a.m.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC Are Coming To The Fisher Theatre January 20- 21

The five world-class illusionists that make up this mind-bending theatrical production are back on tour in 2024, following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London's West End. Catch this incredible show for the whole family at the Fisher Theatre for 3 performances January 20 – 21, 2024. Tickets for Champions Of Magic go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

With more than 50 million online views between them, this cast of top magicians includes international award-winners presenting incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic and daring large-scale illusions. Their skills have been seen on screen around the world with appearances on The CW's ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us', NBC's ‘Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon', ‘The Today Show' & ‘Access Hollywood Live'.

The Champions Of Magic team perform incredible interactive illusions, an impossible escape from Houdini's water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show features spectacular magic that can't be seen anywhere else.

Now's your chance to see why fans return to see one of the world's biggest touring illusion shows time and time again.

Don't miss your chance to catch some of the greatest magicians on the planet in Detroit, with a show that never fails to amaze.

Performance times for Champions of Magic, appearing January 20 - 21 at the Fisher Theatre located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., in Detroit are:

  • Saturday matinee performance at 3:00 p.m.
  • Saturday evening performance at 8:00 p.m.
  • Sunday matinee performance at 1:00 p.m.

Champions of Magic are coming to the Fisher Theatre January 20 - 21, 2024. Tickets start at $41.50 (includes parking & facility fee) and will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 20. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com or call 313-871- 1132.

Performance schedules, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit urges patrons to use caution when purchasing tickets online through a site other than BroadwayInDetroit.com. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or “third party” ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
DRUM TAO 30th Anniversary THE TAO 夢幻響 Comes to Miller Auditorium in March Photo
DRUM TAO 30th Anniversary THE TAO 夢幻響 Comes to Miller Auditorium in March

Miller Auditorium's PNC Spotlight Series will present the internationally-acclaimed percussion artists DRUM TAO as they celebrate DRUM TAO 30th Anniversary THE TAO 夢幻響. Learn more about the show here!

2
SPACE QUEST: A NEW MUSICAL Premieres On YouTube - Watch Here! Photo
SPACE QUEST: A NEW MUSICAL Premieres On YouTube - Watch Here!

Space Quest: A New Musical is a fantastical and immersive comedy that combines classic space and fantasy adventure flicks with a fresh twist. Watch the musical here!

3
Detroit Mercy Theatre Company to Present A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD Photo
Detroit Mercy Theatre Company to Present A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

Don't miss the heartwarming musical 'A Year With Frog And Toad' presented by the Detroit Mercy Theatre Company from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5 at the Marlene Boll Theatre in Detroit. Follow the charming duo of Frog and Toad as they navigate the highs and lows of friendship throughout the seasons of a year. Tickets available online.

4
Kalamazoos Miller Auditorium Offers ASL Performances During Its 2023-24 Season Photo
Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium Offers ASL Performances During Its 2023-24 Season

 Miller Auditorium has announced it will now have an ASL Interpreter for several shows in their Zhang Broadway in West Michigan Series. Learn more about how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (10/19-10/29)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cadillac Crew
The Inspired Acting Company (9/29-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Judgment at Nuremberg
Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids (10/12-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BLITHE SPIRIT
FLAGSTAR STRAND (11/03-11/05)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Avenue Q
Horizon Performing Arts (10/19-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Chorus Line
The Berman Center for Performing Arts (10/21-10/29)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (6/06-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SpongeBob SquarePants
Western Michigan University Theatre (4/05-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KELLI O'HARA
Michigan Theater (11/06-11/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Annie
Miller Auditorium (5/06-5/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You