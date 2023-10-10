The five world-class illusionists that make up this mind-bending theatrical production are back on tour in 2024, following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London's West End. Catch this incredible show for the whole family at the Fisher Theatre for 3 performances January 20 – 21, 2024. Tickets for Champions Of Magic go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

With more than 50 million online views between them, this cast of top magicians includes international award-winners presenting incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic and daring large-scale illusions. Their skills have been seen on screen around the world with appearances on The CW's ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us', NBC's ‘Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon', ‘The Today Show' & ‘Access Hollywood Live'.

The Champions Of Magic team perform incredible interactive illusions, an impossible escape from Houdini's water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show features spectacular magic that can't be seen anywhere else.

Now's your chance to see why fans return to see one of the world's biggest touring illusion shows time and time again.

Don't miss your chance to catch some of the greatest magicians on the planet in Detroit, with a show that never fails to amaze.

Performance times for Champions of Magic, appearing January 20 - 21 at the Fisher Theatre located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., in Detroit are:

Saturday matinee performance at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday evening performance at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday matinee performance at 1:00 p.m.

Champions of Magic are coming to the Fisher Theatre January 20 - 21, 2024. Tickets start at $41.50 (includes parking & facility fee) and will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 20. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com or call 313-871- 1132.

Performance schedules, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit urges patrons to use caution when purchasing tickets online through a site other than BroadwayInDetroit.com. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or “third party” ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.