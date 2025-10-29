Tammy Pescatelli Kicks Off Aventura's 2025–2026 Comedy Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2025/2026 Aventura Comedy Series, presented by the City of Aventura, will bring nationally recognized comedians and rising stars to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center for a season filled with laughter and entertainment. Arguably one of the hardest-working women in comedy today, Tammy Pescatelli, kicks off the series on Friday, November 21 at 8 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

Pescatelli, known for her relatable and tongue-in-cheek humor on topics including sports, television, dating and family life, starred in the reality series "A Stand-Up Mother," which followed her as she balanced family responsibilities with a growing career.

Pescatelli's career gained momentum as one of the Final Five on NBC's "Last Comic Standing," which introduced her to a national audience. She went on to win Comedy Central's "Stand-Up Showdown" and appeared on Jenny McCarthy's "Dirty, Sexy, Funny" comedy special. Pescatelli has performed for troops on USO Comedy tours around the world and appeared in films including "Everybody Wants to Be Italian," "Single" and the award-winning independent film "Made in Brooklyn."

Currently appearing as a regular on Sherri Shepherd's syndicated talk show "Sherri," Pescatelli was also featured in Showtime's "Women of a Certain Age 2," guest starred on CBS's "Blue Bloods" and was selected as one of the hosts of Circle TV's "Standup Nashville: Live From Zanies." She also appears in the hit Netflix film "Nonna's," starring Vince Vaughn and Susan Sarandon.

Opening for Pescatelli is Rob Garguilo, a comedian, radio personality and podcaster who's been entertaining audiences for over two decades. A favorite at comedy clubs across the southeast, Garguilo's been heard on SiriusXM & iHeartRadio and seen on NBC, LMAO TV and BuzzFeed.

