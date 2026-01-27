Spotlight: COMPLICATIONS IN SUE at Academy of Music

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning playwright Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop) makes his operatic debut with Opera Philadelphia this February at the Academy of Music, bringing his “provocative mix of high-mindedness and low satire” (The New York Times) to a new scale.

Starring cabaret icon and MacArthur Genius Justin Vivian Bond, Complications in Sue pieces together one woman’s existence across ten decades, each scored by a different composer. Directors Zack Winokur and Raja Feather Kelly bring Sue to life under the baton of Caren Levine, while Jonathan Anderson, the creative force behind Dior and JW Anderson, dresses her through life and death.

All tickets are Pick Your Price, starting at $11.