Spotlight: HELLO, DOLLY! at OFC Creations Theatre Center

Starring Elaine Hendrix as Dolly Gallagher Levi! From this season's Dancing with the Stars, Disney’s The Parent Trap, SNL’s Superstar, & the cult classic Romy & Michele's High School Reunion- Elaine Hendrix Stars in OFC Creations Theatre's production of HELLO, DOLLY! Running January 29-February 15, 2026.

Also starring Myk Watford as Horace Vandergelder​ (From Apple TV's For All Mankind and MGM's Respect) with Tyler Hardwick as Cornelius Hackl (From Broadway's Motown The Musical and Once On This Island).

Featuring the timeless songs "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," "Before the Parade Passes By," "It Only Takes A Moment," and the title song, Hello, Dolly! is an extravagant old-school treat, following the efforts of the titular matchmaker to land a wealthy and cantankerous widow. This golden age hit musical is under the direction of Eric Vaughn Johnson and Tripp Hanson, featuring a cast of professional performers from across the country.