Spotlight: LIZA MINNELLI - LIVE IN CONVERSATION at Million Dollar Theater

The legendary performer and cultural icon invites audiences inside an extraordinary life that has unfolded across Broadway, Hollywood, Studio 54, and the world stage.

Born into Hollywood royalty as the daughter of Vincente Minnelli and Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli grew up under intense public scrutiny and expectation. Rather than follow a predetermined path, she carved out her own, becoming one of the most distinctive and influential entertainers of her generation.

For the first time, Liza speaks openly about her lifelong recovery journey and her battle with substance use disorder, a story she considers central to who she is today.

“As I approach eighty years of great living, high kicks, face-plants, and hell-raising,” Liza says, “sharing my recovery journey feels more meaningful than anything.”

Joined on stage by her close friend and musical confidant Michael Feinstein, Liza revisits defining moments from her career and personal life, from the electric nights of Studio 54 to friendships and encounters with cultural legends including Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Halston, Michael Jackson, and Princess Diana.

Join Liza and friends for a glamorous, heartfelt, and unforgettable evening celebrating creativity, resilience, and a life lived boldly and on her own terms.

Liza Minnelli LIVE IN CONVERSATION IN LOS ANGELES

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

7:30 PM

Million Dollar Theater

Tickets from $90. Includes a copy of Liza’s memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!