South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center to Host Musical Tribute to Aretha Franklin

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) will host "The Queen of Soul: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin" on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at 8 p.m. A dynamic presentation celebrating the amazing musical legacy of the late icon of soul, the show is the creation of accomplished musician and composer Damien Sneed who toured with and was mentored by Franklin herself.

For this brand-new multimedia touring show for 2022, Sneed gathers a superb group of jazz, gospel, and soul musicians to accompany six-time Grammy Nominee Valerie Simpson in soaring performances of Franklin's timeless hits, including "Respect," "Think," "Freeway," and "Natural Woman."

Valerie Simpson is half of the songwriting-performing-producing team known as Ashford & Simpson. Their award-winning collaborations began in the late '60s, and she, along with her late husband Nick Ashford, have penned classic hits such as, "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "You're All I Need to Get By," "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)," and "I'm Every Woman."

"Many of us have been touched by the works of Aretha Franklin," said Eric Fliss, Managing Director of the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. "To host this tribute performance by those who were personally impacted by her, including the legendary Valerie Simpson, is an honor and a thrill."

American singer, songwriter, and pianist Aretha Franklin is often referred to as the "Queen of Soul." She placed first on Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Singers of All Time" lineup, and placed ninth - twice - on their list of "100 Greatest Artists of All Time." Franklin recorded 112-charted singles on Billboard, including 17 top-10 pop singles and 20 number-one R&B singles. Franklin also received numerous honors throughout her career, including the National Medal of Arts and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 1987, she became the first female performer to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Queen of Soul: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin is recommended for ages 13 and up. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket, regardless of age. Outside food & beverage are not allowed into the venue. Strollers are not permitted inside the auditorium. Senior and Military discounts are available in person only.

Tickets for The Queen of Soul: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin range from $35-$80 and are available by calling 786-573-5300 or by clicking here. There will also be a $90 pre-show reception hosted by the Rotary Club of Perrine-Cutler Ridge/Palmetto Bay. All funds will support the Club's project in West Perrine.