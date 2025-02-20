South Florida Symphony Orchestra Will Perform Mozart’s Requiem and Symphony No. 40 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Florida Symphony Orchestra will perform its premiere of Mozart’s Requiem and his Symphony No. 40 in G minor in Miami-Dade and Broward counties! Led by SFSO’s award-winning music director Sebrina María Alfonso and featuring Katherine Henly, soprano; Maggie Reneé, mezzo-soprano; Norman Shankle tenor; Neil Nelson, bass-baritone and the South Florida Symphony Chorus, the concerts will take place on Tuesday, March 11, at New World Center in Miami Beach and on Wednesday, March 12, at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale. Both concerts will start at 7:30 p.m. A pre-concert chat with Dr. Alan Mason will take place 30 minutes before the show at New World Center featuring in-depth conversation and insights about the work and composer.

"Mozart was the original rebel - bold, unapologetic, and well ahead of his time," says Maestra Alfonso. "Conducting his Requiem feels like stepping into the final moments of one of music's greatest icons - his passion, urgency, and soul laid bare for all to hear. Paired with the fire of his renowned Symphony No. 40, this program beautifully demonstrates Mozart's genius at his most human, most profound and most enigmatic. I can't wait to perform it."

Mozart’s Requiem is one of the most iconic classical compositions ever, with the "Lacrimosa" movement standing out as one of classical music's most popular movements. Together, Requiem and "Lacrimosa" have approximately one billion views on YouTube and on Spotify, "Lacrimosa" alone has garnered over 91 million streams. The work’s profound emotional depth has led to its inclusion in various films and adaptations by contemporary artists, including Come and See (1985), The Big Lebowski (1998), Eyes Wide Shut (1999), and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021).

Enveloped in intrigue, the 1791 piece was left unfinished at Mozart’s untimely death, sparking rumors and legends about its creation and completion. Characterized by its sorrowful yet transcendent melodies, powerful choral passages, and orchestral depth, the haunting beauty and emotional intensity of Mozart’s Requiem Mass, coupled with the enigma of its origins, have captivated listeners for centuries, solidifying its place as a masterwork that transcends time and continues to inspire both reverence and curiosity.

His ever-popular Symphony No. 40 in G minor cements Mozart’s place as one of music’s greatest innovators. Daring, evocative, and dripping with emotion, it beautifully exemplifies his prodigious status.

SFSO will end its powerful 27th season honoring Icons & Rebels with a dazzling finale on April 9 and 10 featuring two celebrated works from Prokofiev and Bruckner.

From sold-out masterworks performances to accompanying today’s musicians such as Natalie Merchant and performing modern musical scores, South Florida’s largest symphonic orchestra is continuing its journey of excellence inspiring audiences of all ages and musical genres. This season’s popular collaborations included performances of ARRIVAL From Sweden: The Music of ABBA and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, featuring the iconic film screened live with audio and musical accompaniment.

Comments