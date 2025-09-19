South Florida Pride Band Will Open Season with SOMETHING WICKED at The Parker

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Florida Pride Bands will open its season with Something Wicked at The Parker on October 26, 2025. The Halloween-themed event features over 300 LGBTQ musicians from across North America and debuts commissioned works by Julie Giroux and Kelijah Dunton. Conducted by Dan Bassett, Sara Cowley, and guest artists, the performance will highlight the Pride Bands Alliance Annual Conference in Fort Lauderdale.

This Halloween-themed performance will feature three full concert bands, each with 80 wind musicians and a complete percussion section. Conducted by artistic director Dan Bassett, assistant artistic director Sara Cowley, and guest conductors from across the country, the program will deliver a theatrical evening of magic and music while closing the 2025 Pride Bands Alliance Conference.

The concert will debut two commissioned original works by celebrated composers Julie Giroux and Kelijah Dunton, performed alongside additional contributions from guest conductors and section leaders from within the Pride Bands Alliance. Audiences can also look forward to familiar favorites, including selections from Wicked (featuring a vocal soloist), “Dance of the Witches” from The Witches of Eastwick, music from The Phantom of the Opera, A Nightmare Before Christmas, and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, among others.

“As the oldest LGBTQ arts organization in the state of Florida, South Florida Pride Bands has always been about more than just music — we’re about visibility, community, and pride,” said Bassett. “Something Wicked is the perfect way to showcase the incredible talent of our members while also celebrating nearly four decades of history and resilience. We’re thrilled to welcome musicians and audiences from near and far to experience the magic of this season-opening concert and the Pride Bands Alliance Conference.”

From October 22–27, more than 300 LGBTQ musicians from North America and beyond will gather in Fort Lauderdale for the Pride Bands Alliance 2025 Annual Conference, which includes musical workshops, educational opportunities, and social events. Gary Burton, the seven-time Grammy Award-winning jazz marimbaist, creator of the “Burton Grip,” and proud Board Member of South Florida Pride Bands, will deliver the keynote address.

Ticketing Information

Tickets for Something Wicked are $45 and available at parkerplayhouse.com/events/detail/something-wicked.

