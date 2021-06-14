Pulitzer-Winning Dramatist Donald Margulies to Appear on BETWEEN TWO PALMS At The Studios Of Key West

The distinguished playwright and visual artist Donald Margulies is in conversation with Executive Producer & Artistic Associate, Stephen Kitsakos on Wednesday, June 16th from 6-7PM EST. The weekly livestream program invites theater, television, film, literary & visual arts personalities online for a lively, unscripted hour-long conversation produced by The Studios. The program, which attracts a national & international audience, offers these conversations at no charge as long as viewers register in advance for a unique link to watch. More information can be found at https://tskw.org/

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for the Drama for DINNER WITH FRIENDS, Margulies was a finalist twice before for SIGHT UNSEEN and COLLECTED STORIES. His long association and collaboration with the MANHATTAN THEATER CLUB, PRIMARY STAGES and other companies that develop new works has benefitted audiences with a string of his intelligent, authentic and character-driven plays that have included roles originated by some of the most acclaimed actors and directors in the American theater including Linda Lavin, Laura Linney and Daniel Sullivan. His catalogue of plays include LONG LOST, THE COUNTRY HOUSE, SHIPWRECKED! AN ENTERTAINMENT, Brooklyn Boy, THE LOMAN FAMILY PICNIC and WHAT'S WRONG WITH THIS PICTURE?. The Tony Award-nominated TIME STANDS STILL and the Obie Award-winning THE MODEL APARTMENT, have been produced on and off-Broadway, and in theaters across the United States and around the world. The film of his screenplay, THE END OF THE TOUR, premiered at Sundance and was nominated for Film Independent Spirit and Scriptor Awards for Best Screenplay.

THE STUDIOS OF KEY WEST is a multidisciplinary arts organization based in the Florida Keys. "Connecting audiences with art and art makers is what we do best at The Studios," said Kitsakos, "that's even more important now as things start to creep back slowly to some form of normalcy. These conversations demonstrate that the creative spirit has indeed been alive and kicking. The emphasis is on making art, using the imagination and how the arts can be transformative in everyone's lives."

Established in 2007, The Studios of Key West's mission is to build audiences and support the advancement of established and emerging creative people in the Florida Keys. The Studios seeks to establish Key West as a beacon of cultural activity.