SFSO to Open 28th Season With Sibelius' Symphony No. 2 and Ravel's Piano Concerto in G Major

​South Florida Symphony Orchestra will open its 28th Key West Masterworks season with an evening of music led by SFSO's award-winning music director and multi-generation Key West Conch native Sebrina María Alfonso. Rhythmic drive meets lyrical beauty in an program brimming with wit, anchored by the power of Sibelius' Symphony No. 2. SFSO fan-favorite Svetlana Smolina also returns for Ravel's Piano Concerto in G major, and Vaughan Williams' ethereal Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis opens the evocative evening. The concert will take place on Saturday, January 24, at 7:30 p.m., at the Tennessee Williams Theatre at The College of the Florida Keys (5901 College Road).

“This season, Juxtapositions invites our audiences to experience music's most striking contrasts — moments of reflection set against bold, exhilarating highs,” said Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso. “That spirit feels true to Key West, where I grew up and where this orchestra began. Sibelius' sweeping Second Symphony moves from quiet searching to a radiant finale; Ravel's Piano Concerto in G major sparkles with jazzy brilliance through Svetlana Smolina's signature artistry; and Vaughan Williams's otherworldly Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis brings a sense of timeless stillness. Sharing these works with my hometown makes this program especially meaningful."

Among her many accolades, pianist Svetlana Smolina has performed with major orchestras and in recitals worldwide, including the New York Philharmonic, Mariinsky Orchestra, St. Petersburg Philharmonic, Orchestre National de France, Salzburg Festival, Hollywood Bowl, Ravinia, White Nights in Saint Petersburg, Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Moscow Easter Festival, Rotterdam Philharmonic, Hanoi Opera House, London's Royal Opera Covent Garden, and Rome's Accademia Santa Cecilia. She has appeared frequently with South Florida Symphony Orchestra, including during its 25th anniversary season and will also be the featured guest artist at the Symphony's 2026 gala on January 17 in Fort Lauderdale at the Coral Ridge Yacht Club.

Her discography includes the solo album Romantic Journey and a 2025 recording of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, both produced by Luca Rustici for L'n'R Productions/Universal Music. Other recordings include Chopin for iTunes, Scriabin on Pentatone, a live concert with Christopher O'Riley in Montana, and a Walt Disney Concert Hall recording for BCM+D Records. Her performances have aired on NPR, WQXR, BBC, PBS, RAI, and Kultura TV. Her recording of Stravinsky's Les Noces with Valery Gergiev received an International Classical Music Award (ICMA).

Smolina has collaborated in chamber music with Ida Haendel, Vadim Repin, Narek Hakhnazaryan, Kian Soltani, Charlie Siem, and others, performing at venues including Koerner Hall (Toronto), Salle Garnier de Monte Carlo, and Teatro Lirico di Cagliari. Recent engagements include tours in China, Peru, Brazil, Japan, Greece, and Spain, and festival appearances at iPalpiti, Classical Tahoe, and Triumph Music Festival.

SFSO's 28th season of “Juxtapositions” explores beauty in contrasts, where the bold and the sublime intersect, and timeless masterpieces share the stage with today's most compelling and celebrated musical voices. The sweeping emotion of Sibelius' Violin Concerto performances burst with color and power, Dvořák's Bohemian Eighth deepen the journey, and Rimsky-Korsakov's Capriccio espagnol whirls with Spanish flair. SFSO is also proud to present upcoming orchestra firsts by contemporary, GRAMMY-nominated composers, including the Florida premiere of Had to Be by Haitian American Nathalie Joachim, featuring breakout cellist Seth Parker Woods, and Carlos Simon's Four Black American Dances.

From sold-out masterworks performances to accompanying today's musicians such as Natalie Merchant and performing modern musical scores including Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and Back to the Future, featuring the iconic films screened live with audio and musical accompaniment, South Florida's largest symphonic orchestra is continuing its journey of excellence inspiring audiences of all ages and musical genres.

Three Masterworks concerts will be held at the Tennessee Williams Theatre at The College of the Florida Keys in Key West from January through March 2026.

