South Florida Symphony Orchestra Continues Season Of 'Juxtapositions' With Sibelius And Ravel

South Florida Symphony Orchestra will continue its 28th Masterworks season of “Juxtapositions” with concerts in Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.

Music Director Sebrina María Alfonso will lead a program highlighting Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2, Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G major with soloist Svetlana Smolina, and Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis. Both performances will begin at 7:30 p.m., with a pre-concert talk offered on the Miami Beach date.

“Sibelius, Ravel, and Vaughan Williams each beautifully reveal a different facet of musical expression,” said Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso. “Sibelius' sweeping Second Symphony grows from quiet introspection into a radiant, triumphant finish; Ravel's Piano Concerto in G shines with jazzy brilliance through Svetlana Smolina's signature artistry; and Vaughan Williams' otherworldly Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis offers a warm, lyrical serenity. Bringing this spectrum of sound to our audiences in Fort Lauderdale and Miami is truly inspiring.”

GUEST ARTIST: SVETLANA SMOLINA

Svetlana Smolina has performed with orchestras including the New York Philharmonic, Mariinsky Orchestra, St. Petersburg Philharmonic, Orchestre National de France, Rotterdam Philharmonic, and the Czech National Symphony Orchestra. She has appeared at major festivals and venues worldwide and has been a frequent guest of South Florida Symphony Orchestra. Her recordings include Romantic Journey and a 2025 release of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra.

Her work spans solo, chamber, and orchestral collaborations, with additional performances aired on NPR, WQXR, BBC, PBS, RAI, and Kultura TV.

PROGRAM OVERVIEW

The season’s theme, “Juxtapositions,” explores contrasting musical voices, pairing canonical works with contemporary compositions. Upcoming performances across the season will include Mozart’s “Haffner” Symphony, Mendelssohn’s “Italian,” Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, as well as Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio espagnol. New works by GRAMMY-nominated composers, including Nathalie Joachim’s Had to Be and Carlos Simon’s Four Black American Dances, will also be featured.

South Florida Symphony Orchestra continues to present film-with-live-orchestra events and collaborations with contemporary artists as part of its broader programming.

TICKETS AND VENUE INFORMATION

Tickets start at $35 (plus fees).

Fort Lauderdale — The Parker

Tickets: southfloridasymphony.org, ParkerPlayhouse.com, (954) 462-0222 (press 1), or in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office.

Miami Beach — New World Center

Tickets: southfloridasymphony.org, (305) 673-3331, or in person at the New World Center Box Office.

Season subscriptions for Miami and Flex Passes for Fort Lauderdale remain available at southfloridasymphony.org/2025-26-season or by calling (954) 522-8445.

