BROADWAY BOUND and More Set for The Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center 25-26 Season

The Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center has revealed its 2025-2026 West Boca Theatre Company season, featuring a lineup of award-winning comedic and dramatic productions. This season's limited-engagement performances are part of the Levis JCC Sandler Center's robust Arts, Culture & Learning program, which also includes author talks, live performances, art exhibitions, adult learning workshops and the annual Judy Levis Krug Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival.

Local theater has long been a cornerstone of the Levis JCC's cultural mission, offering a stage where diverse perspectives and human stories come alive. For more than two decades, the West Boca Theatre Company (WBTC) has been recognized throughout South Florida for presenting thoughtful, intimate productions that resonate with both lifelong theatergoers and those discovering live performance for the first time.

The upcoming season includes productions that explore love, humor, vulnerability and the complexity of everyday life.

2025 - 2026 Season Line-Up

The Last Romance by Joe Pietro

Saturdays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20, 7:30 p.m.

Sundays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21, 2 p.m.

On an ordinary day, Ralph decides to take a different path on his daily walk - one that leads him to an unexpected second chance at love. Ralph attempts to woo the elegant, but distant Carol. Defying Carol's reservations - and his lonely sister's jealousy - Ralph embarks on the trip of a lifetime and regains a happiness that seemed all but lost. A heart-warming comedy about the transformative power of love.

Broadway Bound by Neil Simon

Wednesdays, Jan. 7, 14 and 21, 2 p.m.

Saturdays, Jan. 10 and 17, 7:30 p.m.

Sundays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25, 2 p.m.

Part three of Neil Simon's acclaimed autobiographical trilogy finds Eugene and his older brother Stanley trying to break into the world of show business as professional comedy writers while coping with their parents' breakup and eventual divorce. When their material is broadcast on the radio for the first time, the family is upset to hear a thinly veiled portrait of themselves played for laughs.

I Hate Hamlet by Paul Rudnik

Wednesdays, Feb. 11, 18 and 25, 2 p.m.

Saturdays, Feb. 14 and 21, 7:30 p.m.

Sundays, Feb. 8, 15 and 22, 2 p.m.

Andrew Rally is an actor who seems to have it all. There are, however, a couple of glitches in paradise. Andrew's series has been canceled; his girlfriend is clinging to her virginity with unyielding conviction; and he has no desire to play Hamlet. When Andrew's agent visits him, she reminisces about her brief romance with John Barrymore many years ago, in Andrew's apartment. This prompts a séance to summon his ghost. From the moment Barrymore returns, Andrew's life is no longer his own. Barrymore presses Andrew to fulfill his actor's destiny. The laughs are nonstop as Andrew wrestles with his conscience, Barrymore, his sword, and the fact that he fails as Hamlet in Central Park.

Dear Jack, Dear Louise by Ken Ludwig

Saturdays, March 7, 14 and 21, 7:30 p.m.

Sundays, March 8, 15 and 22, 2 p.m.

When two strangers meet by letter during World War II, a love story begins. Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig tells the joyous, heartwarming story of his parents' courtship-signed, sealed, and delivered straight from the heart. It focuses on their unlikely romance that blossomed through letters exchanged between Jack Ludwig, a military doctor stationed in Oregon, and Louise Rabiner, an aspiring actress in New York City. The play explores their connection as they navigate the challenges of war and distance, with the letters serving as the primary means of communication and building their relationship. It is a tribute to the enduring power of human connection and the impact of shared stories.

Words...Alive!

Founded by Eunice Bernard and Carol Clarke Geshlider

In the tradition of Readers Theater, these staged readings, performed by remarkably talented actors, will bring to life extraordinary characters from great literature.

Thursday, Dec. 11, 2 p.m.

A Conversation with Judi Dench

Barbara Bradshaw and "Words...Alive" will transport you to a behind the scenes look at Dame Judi's personal life and remind you of the famous Shakesperian female characters she has played in her illustrious career of seventy years. Through her own words, Judi reveals, with humor and playfulness, the strength of character that enabled her to reach the summit of classical theater.

Thursday, Feb. 5, 2 p.m.

A Nurse's Choice

This dramatic depiction captures the torturous decisions of morality, ethics and loyalty that a nurse faces to save one small infant. The choices she makes impact many lives, including that of the man she loves.

Thursday, March 5, 2 p.m.

The Wedding Guest

Inspired by the novel The Wedding People by Alison Espach

This is the story of an unexpected wedding guest and the surprising people who help her start anew. Funny and tender, it examines the winding paths we can take to places we never imagined-and the chance encounters it sometimes takes to get us there.

General Admission is $40/ticket or pick from any six WBTC or Performing Arts performances for $200 (save $40).

Preferred seating and concessions are available at all performances and tickets have no service charges. For tickets and to view the complete Arts, Culture and Learning brochure, visit levisjcc.org/culture or call 561-558-2520. All events take place at the Levis JCC Sandler Center located at 21050 95th Avenue S. in Boca Raton.

