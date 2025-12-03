The Kravis Center to Offer Expert-Led Scene Study Course for Actors

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is inviting actors to hone their dramatic skills during its upcoming Scene Study Class. Offered as a part of its ArtSmart Series: Continuing Arts Education for Adults program, this Tuesday evening course runs January 13 – March 3, from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Designed for actors with previous training, this exciting new acting class led by Emeritus Theatre Professor and Stage Director Don Butler offers an immersive experience focused on character creation and essential acting skills. Participants are encouraged to prepare a short, memorized monologue for the first session. Following this, actors receive personalized coaching as they work on assigned scenes in subsequent classes. The course emphasizes using the environment effectively, defining clear objectives, mastering the power of stillness, and uncovering genuine motivation, providing actors with practical tools to deepen their craft and enhance their performances.

Understanding the benefits of lifelong arts education on mental, physical and social well-being, the Kravis Center’s ArtSmart Series includes opportunities across a range of artistic media throughout the year. Program dates, times and fees can be found at www.kravis.org/education-community/community-education-programs/artsmart-classes/.

