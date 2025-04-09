Osceola Arts Announces New Mural 'The Garden Within' Coming To Downtown Kissimmee

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Osceola Arts have announced that work has begun on its latest public mural, "The Garden Within," located at 219-231 Broadway in downtown Kissimmee. Tampa-based artist Taylor Smith, known professionally as Dreamweaver, has arrived to start this vibrant new addition to the ARTisNOW Public Murals Project.

The south-west facing wall on Broadway will soon showcase a stunning explosion of purples, pinks, blues, and greens that embodies the essence of growth, transformation, and the beauty of divine creation. With the artist's signature style blending abstract and realism, sweeping wings will symbolize freedom and resilience while luminous flowers will glow with the energy of persistence and renewal.

"All beauty begins where the soul dares to grow," is the inspirational quote guiding the mural's creation.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dreamweaver to Kissimmee as she begins transforming this blank wall into a vibrant work of art," said Brian Camacho, the new Public Arts Coordinator at Osceola Arts. "The community will have the unique opportunity to watch this creative process unfold over the coming days."

Dreamweaver (Taylor Smith) brings her background in fine art and graphic design to this project. Known for celebrating our connection to nature through portraiture, vivid patterns, and striking color combinations, her aerosol paint technique creates vibrant nature-themed murals that have become distinctive features throughout Florida communities.

The ARTisNOW Public Murals Project continues to fulfill its mission of joining talented local artists with community members to create high-quality public art that transforms and revitalizes spaces. This collaborative process inspires community dialogue, contributes to local development, and celebrates the rich culture of Osceola County.

The public is invited to visit the site at 219-231 Broadway, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to witness the artist at work. For more information about Osceola Arts' mural program, visit https://www.osceolaarts.org/murals.

About Osceola Arts

Osceola Arts has been a cultural cornerstone in Central Florida since 1960, enriching the community through visual and performing arts. More than just a theater, it's a vibrant hub for artists and art enthusiasts to explore, learn, and engage across all forms of creative expression. For more information, visit osceolaarts.org.

About ARTisNOW Public Murals Project

ARTisNOW joins talented local artists and community members through the collaborative process of mural-making to create high-quality public murals that transform and revitalize public spaces. This program provides new ways of looking at the arts as a powerful force to inspire community dialogue and development while celebrating local culture.

