Megan Hilty to Perform at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center This April

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center will present a lineup of performances this April featuring acclaimed tribute concerts, international theater and special musical events. From the timeless music of Carole King, Whitney Houston and The Moody Blues to innovative stage productions and a special appearance by Broadway star Megan Hilty, audiences can enjoy a diverse range of live entertainment throughout the month.

South Florida Legends presents North America's premier tribute to Carole King, Tapestry, The Carol King Tribute, performed by Suzanne O. Davis on Friday, April 10, at 8 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. This acclaimed production has played to sold-out audiences across the United States and Canada, earning widespread praise and standing ovations.

Davis captures the essence of Carole King at the piano, delivering a heartfelt performance that connects with audiences through powerful vocals and warm stage presence. Accompanied by a stellar band, Davis performs note-for-note renditions of King's most beloved songs including “I Feel the Earth Move,” “Home Again,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “You've Got a Friend” and more. This show offers an unforgettable celebration of the legendary “Tapestry” album and a must-see for any Carole King fan.

Argentinian actor Luciano Rosso stars in the one-man physical theater show Apocalipsync on Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m. at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center presented by the City of Aventura in partnership with FUNDarte as part of its Out in the Tropics annual international performing arts series co-presented with Miami-Dade County Auditorium and featuring daring and innovative artists that address issues of LGBTQ+ freedom of expression. Rosso starred in “UN POYO ROJO” which garnered millions of views on YouTube and starred in more than 1,000 live performances in over 30 countries around the world. He now brings “Apocalipsync” to the stage in a show that he created with María Saccone during the pandemic. The show offers a reflection on isolation, creativity and a cartoonish take on the modern world. Rosso brilliantly plays about 40 crazy and witty characters who accompany him on an endless journey in the solitude of his apartment. On stage, he uses his elastic body to display all his talents: dance, clowning, contortionism and lip synchronization. It is an overwhelming and hilarious show about the many ways to avoid boredom. Discount tickets are available for students ages 18 and under with ID at the box office only.

In commemoration of Holocaust Remembrance Day, YI Love Jewish founder and CEO Avi Hoffman joins Maestro Aaron Kula and the Klezmer Company Jazz Orchestra to present a powerful multimedia musical event examining the relationship between Jews and God as portrayed in Holocaust literature. God and the Holocaust comes to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. This event draws from the writings of renowned Yiddish playwrights, poets and authors, featuring poignant songs from that era in a moving musical experience. VIP tickets are available for this show and include preferred seating and a post-show reception with the artist. This event contains adult themed Holocaust poetry and songs.

GO NOW! The Music of The Moody Blues is the creation of drummer Gordy Marshall, who toured with The Moody Blues for 25 years. Alongside Mick Wilson, best known as the lead singer of 10cc, the duo has assembled some of the finest vocalists and instrumentalists in the country to deliver a tribute to one of the greatest classic rock bands of a generation. Don't miss this exciting tribute on Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Timeless hits such as “Nights in White Satin,” “Tuesday Afternoon,” “Go Now” and “Isn't Life Strange” are faithfully recreated live, capturing the spirit and sound of the original recordings with stunning accuracy.

Starring award-winning recording artist Latraia Savage South Florida Legends presents Remembering Whitney on Friday, April 17 at 8 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. This beautifully crafted tribute honors one of the most revered vocalists of all time. Featuring breathtaking vocals by award-winning artist Savage, the two-hour production offers a heartfelt musical journey through Whitney Houston's greatest hits. Audiences can expect powerful renditions of iconic songs including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “How Will I Know,” “One Moment in Time,” “I Have Nothing,” “Run to You,” “Didn't We Almost Have It All,” “Greatest Love of All,” “I'm Every Woman” and more. This unforgettable experience is filled with joy, nostalgia and the timeless magic of Whitney's music.

Students from Florida International University present “Jilted,” a new musical by Irish writer Lauryn Gaffney, on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 19 at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. This production is a bold, funny and heartfelt story of heartbreak and self-discovery. The story follows Jill, an American photographer who moves to Ireland and falls in love, only to be left at the altar. Through catchy songs, comedic misadventures and emotional conversations with her two best friends, Jill begins to rebuild her life. The show explores contemporary mental health struggles, most notably in the ensemble number “Jill's Phone,” which mirrors the chaos of doom-scrolling. Songs such as “Red Flags” and “Little Shot in the Dark” examine the pitfalls of modern dating and recurring emotional patterns with humor and honesty. When Jill's ex attempts to return, she closes the door on the past and embraces her independence, realizing she doesn't need a partner to feel whole. With vibrant music, sharp writing and a message of self-love and friendship, Jilted is a modern musical for anyone who's ever been knocked down and come back stronger.

The City of Aventura presents one of the biggest stars of Broadway during the 2025/2026 Broadway Concert Series at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center when Megan Hilty takes the stage on Friday, April 24 at 8 p.m. The American actor, singer and voice over artist has been nominated for a Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Critics' Choice Award. While she is probably most recognizable for her portrayal of Ivy Lynn in the NBC musical drama “Smash,” Hilty started her career on Broadway, playing Glinda in “Wicked,” then originating the role of Doralee Rhodes in “9 to 5 The Musical.” Other stage credits include Audrey in “Little Shop of Horrors,” Annie Oakley in “Annie Get Your Gun” and Lorelei Lee in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.” She currently stars as Madeline Ashton in the hit Broadway musical version of “Death Becomes Her” for which she earned a 2025 Tony Award nomination. Her numerous television credits include playing the iconic Patsy Cline in “Patsy and Loretta,” “Sean Saves the World” with Sean Hayes and as Lily in NBC's “Annie Live!” Hilty's voiceover work spans from audiobooks to kids animated favorites including "TrollsTopia" on Hulu, "TOTS" on Disney Jr, "Centaurworld" on Netflix, "Madagascar: A Little Wild" on Nickelodeon and adult animation such as "Family Guy," "Robot Chicken" and "Tuca & Bertie." VIP tickets are available as an add-on and include a post-show meet & greet/photo opportunity with Hilty.

Eleven Heaven Music presents Mullett - The Nation's Premier 80s Concert Experience on Saturday, April 25 at 8 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Since 2010, Mullett has continued to stand as the nation's definitive ‘80s rock-and-roll powerhouse! This isn't just a tribute; it's a high-voltage time capsule. By fusing iconic "big hair" aesthetics with massive visual production and fanatical attention to sonic detail, Mullett recreates the arena-rock glory days with unrivaled conviction. From elite corporate events and sold-out theaters to high-stakes casinos and legendary nightclubs, Mullett possesses the rare ability to command any stage and electrify any audience. They don't just play the hits—they embody the era. Fans and critics alike agree: witnessing Mullett is the closest you can get to the raw energy of Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Van Halen, Journey, and Motley Crue without needing a Flux Capacitor or tricked-out DeLorean. Grab your spandex and a ticket and let the 80's live forever!

A versatile pianist whose repertoire casts a wide net through many periods and styles, Anton Gerzenberg takes the stage at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Sunday, April 26 at 5 p.m. as part of the Miami International Piano Festival. Gerzenberg is always clear in projecting music and grabs the listener's attention for its bolder and darker tones in the music he performs, combining gentle moments versus more incisive and passionate ones. Gerzenberg is in a league of its own. He is armed with uncommon self-assuredness and is already a leading light of his generation.