National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene to Showcase New Talent in Boca Raton

The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) will join forces with B'nai Torah Congregation to unveil the Boca Raton premiere of Rising Stars - a showcase celebrating the vibrant future of Yiddish culture featuring a group of breathtakingly talented young performers.

The performance, which will take place at B'nai Torah Congregation on Sunday, March 22nd at 2 pm, will feature internationally acclaimed conductor/composer/pianist Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director of NYTF, along with special guest star Cantor Magda Fishman, who will serve as the musical director and featured vocalist for the event, bringing her powerful, soulful voice to the B'nai Torah stage.

However, at the heart of the event are the true “rising stars” themselves: Yair Keydar, Margot Weintraub, Riki Rose, and Mia Twill, a remarkable group of young performers proudly rooted in their Jewish heritage and already headed toward Broadway, concert halls, and other major stages. Their energy, talent, and emotional connection to their material promises an afternoon of joy, nostalgia, and inspiration for audiences of all ages.

Yair Keydar is a 12-year-old musical theater prodigy who gained national attention as a standout contestant in the Music Juniors category of Netflix's reboot of “Star Search,” where his powerful voice and charismatic stage presence repeatedly impressed the celebrity judges and audiences. The son of cantor Magda Fishman, he has performed with his mother since early childhood in synagogues and at concerts, experiences that helped shape his Star Search success and emerging New York stage career."

Margot Weintraub is an up and coming actress appearing in Off-Broadway productions and television, known for her talent, stage presence, and growing work in theater and on screen; Riki Rose is a Yiddish singer and entertainer from the Satmar community in Williamsburg, known for her powerful voice and viral hit “Utem Arein Utem Arois” (“Breathe In, Breathe Out”'; and Mia Twill is a budding violinist with heart.

“Rising Stars is more than a performance - it's a beacon for Yiddishkayt's enduring legacy,” says Avi Hoffman, award-winning actor and founder of Yiddishkayt Initiative. “Partnering with B'nai Torah and NYTF, we're empowering youth to carry the torch of our rich cultural heritage forward.”

Rising Stars will take place on Sunday, March 22nd at 2 pm at B'nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton. The synagogue is located at 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33433.

Tickets to the event range in price from $36 to $54.