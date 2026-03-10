John Fogerty and Steve Winwood Will Perform in Concert at the BayCare Sound

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GRAMMY winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, and Songwriters Hall of Famer John Fogerty will extend his Legacy Tour into 2026. Fogerty has announced a string of dates with Steve Winwood in September. The tour includes a stop at The BayCare Sound on Saturday, September 19 at 7pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 am.

The tour news arrives as Fogerty prepares to receive the Johnny Mercer Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s highest honor, at the organization’s Induction and Awards Gala on June 11 in New York City. The award recognizes a body of work that has shaped American music for generations.

In 2023, Fogerty regained the publishing rights to his legendary catalog, a long-sought milestone he celebrated with the 2025 album Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years, featuring newly recorded versions of 20 of his most beloved songs created alongside his family band. Produced by Fogerty and his son Shane, with executive production by his wife Julie, the album debuted in the top 10 across multiple U.S. and global charts and earned widespread acclaim from Rolling Stone, NPR, The Guardian, Billboard, the Los Angeles Times, Vulture, People, MOJO, and more.

Within the past few months, Fogerty was inducted at the American Music Honors, presented with the BMI Troubadour Award, delivered fiery headline sets at JazzFest, Glastonbury, SXSW and The Hollywood Bowl, performed on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, performed an NPR Tiny Desk Concert, and marked his 80th birthday with sold-out shows at New York’s Beacon Theatre.

In 2026, John Fogerty remains one of the most influential figures in American music, and Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits has spent more than 14 consecutive years on the Billboard 200. Through his acclaimed solo career and as the songwriter, singer, lead guitarist, producer and arranger of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty forged a singular sound blending blues, country, rockabilly, R&B, and swamp rock with powerful, working-class storytelling. His iconic songs including Proud Mary, Fortunate Son, Born on the Bayou, Bad Moon Rising and Have You Ever Seen the Rain have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide. Three of those songs have surpassed one billion streams each. As a solo artist, Fogerty has released 11 studio albums, including the GRAMMY®-winning Blue Moon Swamp and the classic Centerfield, whose title track remains the only song ever inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.