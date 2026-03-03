MICHELANGELO’S SISTINE CHAPEL: THE EXHIBITION to Debut in Fort Lauderdale

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, the touring experience that has welcomed millions of visitors worldwide, is coming to Fort Lauderdale. Opening Thursday, March 12, at Galleria Fort Lauderdale, the exhibition offers an extraordinary opportunity to view Michelangelo's iconic frescoes up close and at life-size scale. The experience runs through Sunday, June 14, 2026.

"Galleria Fort Lauderdale is excited to bring this globally recognized exhibition to South Florida for residents and visitors to enjoy in tandem with great shopping and dining,” said Tatiana Juarez, regional marketing director at Galleria Fort Lauderdale. “This educational, entertaining and immersive experience reaffirms the property's long history of celebrating art and culture.”

The exhibition faithfully recreates all 34 of Michelangelo's ceiling and altar masterpieces using licensed high-resolution imagery and an advanced printing technique. From The Creation of Adam to The Last Judgment, every fresco is rendered in vivid detail, allowing visitors to explore the emotion, depth, and artistry of the Vatican's most celebrated space—without crowds, time limits, or a trip to Rome.

The exhibition has earned high praise for its accessible approach to art appreciation, enabling visitors to see every detail, brushstroke, and color of the frescoes at their own pace, with informative signage and audio guides enhancing the experience.

“We are thrilled to bring this immersive experience to Fort Lauderdale,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE Global Entertainment, the producer of the exhibition. “Whether you're an art lover, history enthusiast, or someone encountering this masterpiece for the first time, this exhibition allows you to experience Michelangelo's genius in an intimate and unforgettable way.”