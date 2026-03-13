Miami New Drama Will Present THE ZIONISTS: A FAMILY STORM

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Miami New Drama has announced the full cast for their World Premiere production of The Zionists: A Family Storm, a new play written by S. Asher Gelman. Directed by Chloe Treat, the cast will include Shira Alon (Through Her Glasses), William DeMeritt (The Skin of Our Teeth), Coby Getzug (Merrily We Roll Along), Joanna Glushak (1776), Avi Hoffman (Too Jewish Trilogy), Jamie Ann Romero (The Cottage), Dani Stoller (Birthright), and Gregg Weiner (Lincoln Road Hustle).

“It's never been more important to tell contemporary Jewish stories and explore the challenges of being a Jew in today's climate,” Hausmann said. “We're so proud to bring this new play to audiences, and I can't think of a more important play to continue our new Jewish Play Initiative.”

The design team includes Adam Koch (Scenic Design), Solomon Weisbard (Lighting Design), Anya Klepikov (Costume Design), Carol Raskin (Wig Design), Bryce Cutler (Projection Design), and Jameelah Bailey (Props Design). Geoff Josselson is the Casting Director and Amy Rauchwerger is the Stage Manager.

In The Zionists, a prominent Jewish family, fractured by the politics and aftermath of October 7, gathers for a fragile reunion at a luxury Caribbean resort. But when a sudden hurricane bears down outside their bungalow, an even fiercer storm erupts within—forcing them to confront old wounds, clashing values, and the ties that may no longer bind them. In this urgent and deeply human world premiere The Zionists lays bare how identity, politics, and history can tear families apart—and the struggle to hold them together in an increasingly divided world.