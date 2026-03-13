Palm Beach Symphony Gala Raises Record $1.2 Million at Gala

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Palm Beach Symphony's 24th Annual Gala: A Standing Ovation broke the nonprofit orchestra's previous fundraising record by raising $1.2 million in donations. The 430 guests gathered at the exquisite The Breakers Palm Beach to support the Symphony's education and community outreach initiatives, honor student achievements, celebrate orchestral music and recognize donors and sponsors.

“While the Gala is filled with fine music, exceptional cuisine and wonderful company, its true purpose is to support Palm Beach Symphony's mission of bringing live orchestral music to our community and expanding access to music education. The generosity of our donors and sponsors helps place instruments into the hands of students in underserved communities and opens doors to lifelong artistic opportunity,” said David McClymont, CEO of Palm Beach Symphony. “Every great musician starts somewhere. With a first lesson, a first instrument and someone who believes in their potential. Palm Beach Symphony nurtures young musicians from first grade through young adulthood by opening doors that might otherwise remain closed. Since our Instrument Donation Program began in 2016, we have provided 1,087 instruments and more than 4,500 accessories to area students. During the 2025–2026 season alone, we have donated 189 instruments so far and that number continues to grow by the day.”

McClymont proudly presented the Golden Baton Society Award to two extraordinary benefactors, Mr. James R. Borynack, Board Chair of Palm Beach Symphony and Chairman and CEO of FINDLAY Galleries, and Mr. Adolfo Zaralegui, President and COO of FINDLAY Galleries. Their leadership, generosity and partnership have strengthened Palm Beach Symphony, enriched the cultural life of the community and expanded music education throughout Palm Beach County. The Golden Baton Society Award honors benefactors whose cumulative giving of $250,000 or more has advanced the organization's mission.

While accepting the award, Mr. Borynack took the opportunity to thank McClymont, Gala Chairs Amy and John T. Collins, Honorary Gala Chairs Susan and Bob Wright, Mr. Zaralegui, Music Director Gerard Schwarz and Palm Beach Symphony's dedicated musicians, staff and fellow Board members.

“We are delighted to be Chairs of this year's Palm Beach Symphony Gala. We have been involved with the Symphony for a number of years, Amy primarily on the Board of Directors,” said John on behalf of himself and his wife. “The Symphony is so much more than a world-class orchestra. It brings culture to our community. It reaches the classroom and young people who may be hearing live classical music for the very first time.”

Mr. Borynack added, “The generosity of everyone who attended the Gala sustains our performances, expands music education and ensures that Palm Beach Symphony's legacy continues for generations to come.”

To help bring world-class music to the stage and place refurbished instruments into the hands of students, Palm Beach Symphony was elated to announce and meet a $100,000 matching campaign graciously offered by Park Foundation, Patrick and Milly Park in honor of Mr. James R. Borynack and Mr. Adolfo Zaralegui / FINDLAY Galleries, Inc. Donors may continue to contribute to the match by clicking here. In recognition of their leadership and vision, Patrick and Milly Park were named Honorary Golden Baton Society Chairs.

In a significant demonstration of philanthropic support, Palm Beach Symphony received leadership support from The Murray Family Charitable Foundation, in honor of Gala Chairs Amy and John T. Collins, along with generous contributions from Bank of America and Charles B. and Ann L. Johnson. Additional major support was provided by Mrs. James N. Bay; Carol and Harold Baxter; James R. Borynack and Adolfo Zaralegui; Amy and John T. Collins; the Addison Hines Charitable Trust; Lisa and George Hines; Michele and Howard Kessler, in honor of James R. Borynack and Adolfo Zaralegui; and Norma and Len Klorfine.

Additional generous support for the Gala was provided by Ambassador Saving Grace Foundation/Diana and Michael Retzer; Julie and Mike Berube; James DiPaula; Susan Hurley Esson; Virginia and John Gildea; Ann R. Grimm; Paul Gucker; Joseph Kasputys and Vicki Van Mater; Chehrazad and Gene Kaplan; Dorothy and Sidney Kohl, in honor of Susan and Bob Wright; Janet and Robert Lewis; E. M. Lynn Foundation, Christine E. Lynn, Trustee; Ruth Ann Mary Gillis McGuinnis and Michael McGuinnis, in honor of Mrs. James N. Bay; Sharleen and Maurice Moradof; Edmund and Jennifer Murphy, in honor of Amy and John T. Collins; Laura and Geoff Rehnert; Anne E. and David R. Sauber, in honor of Amy and John T. Collins; Jane and John Shalam; Maestro Gerard Schwarz and Jody Schwarz; and Susan and Bob Wright.

Guests also enjoyed a performance by the Park Vista High School jazz combo during the cocktail reception before entering the Venetian Ballroom for a multi-course dinner, live auction and dancing to the music of the Danny Beck Band. The live auction items included a 52-bottle variety from Private Cask Imports, Inc.; hotel stay and golf packages at The Breakers Palm Beach and Casa de CampoÒ Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic; week-long luxury cruise to anywhere in the world with Explora Journeys and Travel Leaders Palm Beach; VIP Florida Panthers hockey game and hospitality experience; private recital with Lisa Bruna B-Major Award winner; and Maestro For a Day experience by Amerant Bank. Also thanked for their support were Young Friends of Palm Beach Symphony, Board of Directors, Gala Committee, Ladies Guild, Development Committee, staff and many other sponsors, auction donors and partners.

During the Gala, three seniors from the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts received the renowned Lisa Bruna B-Major Award. As his prize, first place winner, violinist Michael Li, received an Alexandru Ozon violin and an Archet SLC gold mounted Pernambuco bow that he used to perform a solo of Paganini's Caprice No. 5 at the Gala. Pianist Josefina Ezcurra placed second and was gifted a Yamaha P525 keyboard and all essential equipment and accessories. Violinist Elias Cohen placed third and received a John Weisberg violin made in 2022, a Marco Raposo silver mounted bow and a Bam case.

Attendees observed a moment of silence to honor the cherished memory of May Bell Lin, a beloved Honorary Membership Director and treasured member of the Palm Beach Symphony family. For nearly two decades, she served the Symphony with extraordinary dedication, warmth and unwavering commitment. Lin was more than a colleague. She was a trusted friend and a guiding presence. Her spirit continues to inspire the Symphony, and she will be deeply missed.