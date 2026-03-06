Anthony Nunziata to Perform at Café Centro, West Palm Beach

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Direct from Carnegie Hall and NYC's famed Café Carlyle, acclaimed tenor, songwriter, and entertainer Anthony Nunziata will bring his powerhouse vocals and signature charm to the Sunshine State for a special performance this month in West Palm Beach.

The performance of The Café Carlyle Set will take place on Monday, March 23, 2026. In an intimate setting reminiscent of his celebrated Café Carlyle performances in New York City, Anthony Nunziata will perform an evening of timeless classics & originals with his signature charm and off-the-cuff wit.

Songs will include "The Prayer," "O Sole Mio,” “When I Fall in Love,” “Unchained Melody,” and many more. The three-course dinner starts at 6 pm, with an 8 pm showtime.