ART BY THE SEA to Return to Miami Beach for World Water Day 2026

Big Blue & You, a Miami-based ocean conservation nonprofit, will present the return of Art by the Sea, a free Miami Beach celebration of ocean stewardship, creativity, and youth leadership, happening Sunday, March 22, 2026 (World Water Day)from 11 am-4 pm at the Miami Beach Bandshell.

This family-friendly festival offers youth leadership and creative experiences alongside interactive ocean science and sustainability activities, combining art, education, and environmental stewardship. Set against South Florida's iconic coastline, Art by the Sea engages young people-especially from underrepresented communities-through hands-on learning, storytelling, and ocean-inspired creative expression. The festival will be hosted by Co-Founder of Big Blue & You, Danni Washington, along with a youth co-host, Soleil River Nation, an 11-year-old actor, singer, musician, and model who will also be performing originally songs focused on protecting the planet and its oceans. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to register here, and volunteers can sign up here.

Attendees can engage in hands-on learning with community organizations and marine science leaders at every step of the way. Explore coastal protection with the University of Florida IFAS Extension's Mighty Mangroves wave model, or get involved in helping Ocean Rescue Alliance International restore coral reefs. Discover the secrets of sharks with Minorities in Shark Sciences, learn about sea turtle biology with Nova Southeastern University's Broward County Sea Turtle Conservation Program, and get creative with recycling and sustainability crafts from Dream in Green. Compost For Life invites you to explore composting and seed planting, Blue Scholars Initiative transforms learning into a coastal ecosystem adventure, and Green Haven Project brings the garden to life with hands-on vegetable planting.

Throughout the day, attendees can participate in immersive creative stations and live art experiences led by South Florida artists and environmental educators. Highlights include Kim Rizio, Big Blue & You's resident artist and festival art coordinator; Maredy Narea, FIU Studio Arts student and Youth Resident Artist, who will create a live ocean mural; and Beth Bru, presenting The Ripple Effect, an interactive live painting activation. Guests can also join Sharon Berebichez's Paint Your Own Sea Creature activity, Luis Valle's Water Is Life collaborative ocean mural, and Lauren Reilly of Living Studio's Print Your Own Ocean Patch, where youth can design their own custom sew-on patch and leave with a wearable piece of art that reflects their connection to the ocean. These hands-on activities offer attendees of all ages the chance to connect with art, the environment, and the ocean in meaningful and inspiring ways.

The event will also feature music, movement, and ocean-inspired fun, including a lively DJ set by Love Hope, a Big Blue Dance Parade with stilt walkers and drummers presented by Creative Stage Productions, and free swim lessons offered by Breathe & Splash Swim School. Attendees can also enjoy the Mocha Mermaid Photobooth, where they can "Step Into Your Mermaid Power," along with a variety of food vendors, sustainability demonstrations, and exciting giveaways and raffles from community partners.

About Big Blue & You

Founded in 2008 by Danni Washington and Michelle Swaby-Smith, Big Blue & You is the first ocean conservation nonprofit founded by African American women. The organization champions intersectional environmentalism and equips emerging environmental leaders-especially young women of color-with STEAM tools for ocean advocacy while promoting equitable access to outdoor spaces.

Event Information

Art by the Sea Youth Arts Festival

Sunday, March 22, 2026 | World Water Day

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL

Free and open to the public