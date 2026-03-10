KILLERS OF KILL TONY Standup Show Coming to Kravis Center

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced that KILLERS OF KILL TONY, a standup showcase featuring performers from the live podcast Kill Tony, will come to West Palm Beach on October 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m.

The touring show features comedians who have appeared on Kill Tony, a live comedy podcast known for showcasing standup performers in front of a panel of comedians and audience members. KILLERS OF KILL TONY expands on the format by presenting longer standup sets from regular performers associated with the show.

The current touring lineup includes Ahren Belisle, Dedrick Flynn, David Lucas, and Martin Phillips. Organizers note that the lineup is subject to change.

Tickets are available at kravis.org, by calling 561-832-7469, or through the Kravis Center box office Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

All programs, artists, dates, prices, and details are subject to change.