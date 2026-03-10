Kenneth Cole Brings A MAN WITH SOLE to Palm Beach For Special Screening and Live Q&A

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The closing night appearance of footwear design icon Kenneth Cole at the Donald M. Ephraim Sun and Stars International Film Festival (SASIFF) drew a standing-room-only crowd to Glazer Hall on Friday, February 6.

Cole concluded the 4th annual film series presented by MorseLife with "A Man with Sole," a documentary about his life, followed by a lively discussion between Cole and Emmy Award-winning director Dori Berinstein.

"I expected to see a great fashion story come to life, but it wasn't the story I thought was being told," said Cole. "Seeing it for the first time with an audience was powerful. This story feels important right now, because people are struggling and what we do as a company isn't separate from social impact - it's part of who we are. It's built into how we operate and how we think about our role in the world."

"We had a terrific fourth season with wonderful films, great guests and record attendance," said event founder Ephraim. "Many of these films are now being released into wider circulation, but as in prior years, our audiences got to see them first. That's something we're very proud of and it's what makes this festival special."