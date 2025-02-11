Miami City Ballet 40th Anniversary Season Announced

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Miami City Ballet has unveiled its spectacular 40th Anniversary Season. This milestone season is a high-voltage tribute to four decades of boundary-pushing artistry, Miami style, and show-stopping performances that will leave audiences breathless. Packed with dazzling world premieres, beloved classics, and iconic masterworks, this is more than just a season—it's a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Subscriptions are on sale now, and trust us, you won't want to miss a moment. Secure your seats at www.miamicityballet.org/subscriptions or by calling 305.929.7010 or toll-free at 877.929.7010.

The celebratory season kicks off with Don Quixote, a larger-than-life story ballet brimming with passion, adventure, and Spanish flair. Making its triumphant return to MCB's repertoire after more than a decade, this high-energy spectacle is a feast for the senses, bursting with fiery choreography, breathtaking sets, and opulent costumes. Miguel de Cervantes' legendary dreamer takes center stage in a whirlwind of romance and heroic mischief, set to Ludwig Minkus's irresistibly festive score. From the grand sweep of the toreador's cape to the breathtaking leaps of our spirited lovers, Don Quixoteis a dazzling opening act that sets the tone for an unforgettable season.

The magic of the holidays arrives with George Balanchine's The Nutcracker, a glittering spectacle that transforms South Florida into a snow-kissed wonderland. More than 100 dancers, a full live orchestra, and dazzling stagecraft come together in the ultimate holiday tradition, where sugarplums pirouette, toy soldiers march, and an enchanting blizzard swirls across the stage. But the magic doesn't stop when the curtain rises—this season's immersive pre-show experience welcomes audiences straight into the Land of Sweets, making the beloved classic more mesmerizing than ever. Whether you're reliving childhood memories or making new ones, this Nutcracker is pure enchantment for all ages.

MCB continues its 40th Anniversary celebration with Into the Magic City, a dynamic Winter Mix program that captures Miami's bold artistic heartbeat. The evening ignites with Ulysses Dove's Red Angels, a fiery, edge-of-your-seat tour de force blending razor-sharp athleticism with Richard Einhorn's hypnotic electric violin score. Balanchine's rarely performed The Unanswered Question then casts an ethereal spell, a breathtaking meditation on movement and mystery. But the crown jewel of the program is a highly anticipated world premiere by the legendary Alexei Ratmansky, a tribute to MCB's visionary founder, Toby Lerner Ansin. Fusing past and present, Into the Magic City is an exhilarating testament to the company's fearless innovation.

As spring awakens, Your Perfect Golden Hour program bathes the stage in a radiant glow, blending timeless classics with fresh perspectives. Jerome Robbins' Moves strips ballet down to its raw essence—performed entirely in silence, it magnifies the expressive power of pure movement. Rising star Durante Verzola injects irresistible jazz rhythms into a vibrant new work set to George Gershwin, creating a playful, toe-tapping delight. Stephanie Martinez makes her MCB debut with a world premiere infused with the soulful swing of Duke Ellington, bringing a bold, deeply human voice to the stage. The program concludes with Paul Taylor's Cloven Kingdom, a wildly inventive, witty, and thought-provoking examination of society, set to an unexpected collision of classical and percussive beats. Together, these works craft a luminous evening of dance that feels both timeless and thrillingly now.

The 40th Anniversary season surges to a dazzling, sun-soaked finale with ¡Vamos! To the Beach—a high-energy mixed program tribute to MCB's legacy and the electric spirit of Miami. Balanchine's Apollo Without Birth strips one of ballet's defining masterpieces to its essence, revealing raw brilliance while honoring its timeless power. A bold world premiere by Lauren Lovette, set to music by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts, brings fresh innovation to the stage, embodying the daring, forward-thinking artistry that defines MCB. And in a thrilling company premiere, Twyla Tharp's Deuce Coupe turns up the heat, fusing ballet with The Beach Boys' breezy, feel-good anthems in a vibrant, joyful spectacle. Packed with exhilarating movement, iconic music, and Miami's signature flair ¡Vamos! To the Beach is the ultimate grand finale—bold, brilliant, and bursting with celebration.

Don Quixote

Choreography After Petipa/Music Minkus

Arsht Center, Oct 16-19; Broward Center, Nov 1-2; Kravis Center, Feb 28-Mar 1

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

Balanchine/Tchaikovsky

Arsht Center, Dec 12-28

Into the Magic City

(Winter Mix)

Red Angels (Dove/Einhorn)

The Unanswered Question (Balanchine/Ives)

World Premiere (Ratmansky)

Arsht Center, Feb 20-22; Broward Center, Mar 7-8

Your Perfect Golden Hour

(Spring Mix 1)

Moves (Robbins)

World Premiere (Verzola/Gershwin)

World Premiere (Martinez/Ellington)

Cloven Kingdom (Taylor/Corelli-Cowell-Miller)

Arsht Center, Mar 27-29; Kravis Center, Apr 4-5; Broward Center, Apr 11-12

¡Vamos! To the Beach

(Spring Mix 2)

Apollo Without Birth (Balanchine)

Deuce Coupe (Tharp/The Beach Boys)

World Premiere (Lovette/Puts)

Arsht Center, May 1-3; Broward Center, May 9-10

Subscriptions start at only $80 and are available beginning February 11, 2025. Subscribers enjoy exclusive benefits, including pre-sale access, priority seating, and free ticket exchanges. For subscriptions and ticket information, visit www.miamicityballet.org/subscriptions or call 305.929.7010.

