Area Stage Advances Accessibility in South Miami with INSPIRE THEATRE PROJECT

Area Stage's Inspire Theatre Project will present Guys and Dolls Jr., a Tony-award winning Broadway classic performed by neurodiverse actors, celebrating accessibility, artistic expression, and community partnership.

This performance, taking place on Sunday, February 1st at Area Stage's Black Box Theater, marks a new collaboration with the City of South Miami, following the City's creation of its Unique Abilities Board. The board was established to expand accessibility initiatives and ensure residents of all abilities can fully participate in civic and cultural life.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to inclusion, aligning the City's accessibility goals with Area Stage's long-standing leadership in accessible arts programming. The Unique Abilities Board is chaired by Maria Banda-Rodaz, Executive Director of Area Stage.

"As Chair of the Unique Abilities Board, I am deeply committed to championing the importance of accessibility in the City of South Miami. Every individual, regardless of their abilities, deserves the opportunity to engage with and experience what the City of South Miami has to offer, including the transformative power of the arts. Together, we can create an inclusive culture where everyone's voice is celebrated and nurtured."

As part of the board's outreach efforts, South Miami city officials, staff, and residents are invited to attend an exclusive performance of Guys and Dolls Jr., presented by the Inspire Theatre Project.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 5:00 PM

Area Stage Black Box Theater

5701 Sunset Drive, Suite 286, South Miami, FL 33143

Founded in 2014, Area Stage's Inspire Theatre Project provides professional theatre training designed to meet the needs of neurodiverse individuals. Supported by generous donors and grant funding, the program removes barriers to participation by adapting instruction, rehearsal processes, and performance environments, allowing each artist to grow with confidence and purpose.