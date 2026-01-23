South Florida Cabaret Singers to Host Teen Master Class with Corinna Sowers Adler

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

South Florida Cabaret Singers has announced that award-winning artist and educator Corinna Sowers Adler is coming to Florida and will teach a Master Class on Cabaret Performance to teens ages 12 to 18.

The class will include not only group activities such as comparing cabaret and theatre performance, vocal technique, and lyric interpretation, but individual performances and feedback for each participant. Each singer will need to bring sheet music for a song in their preferred key.

Corinna Sowers Adler has been nominated for the special Excellence in Theatre Education Tony Award every year for a decade. Corinna has been in high demand, performing solo shows in NYC at the Triad, The Duplex Cabaret, Feinstein's at Loews Regency, Metropolitan Room, Feinstein's/54 BELOW, The Green Room 42, and the majestic Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center - to rave reviews! - where she debuted the concert series "Music Over Manhattan". Corinna was honored to make her Lincoln Center debut as a featured singer on The 24th Annual Cabaret Convention held at Jazz at Lincoln Center presented by The Mabel Mercer Foundation.

Her most recent show entitled "All That Matters" has been called "an example of perfect cabaret" by Stephen Mosher of BroadwayWorld. Corinna is Founding Artistic Director of NiCori Studios & Productions dedicated to bringing Theatre and Vocal Arts Education programing and performance to the next generation of the American Songbook.

Details:

Cabaret Performance Master Class by Corinna Sowers Adler

For voice and theatre students ages 12 to 18. Class size is limited to 12 singers to allow for individual time.

Adriana Zabala Voice & Music Academy, 5301 Lake Worth Road, Greenacres, FL 33463

Thursday, February 5th from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Singing participants $100; Auditors/Audience $50.

To register and pay, go to https://azvoiceacademy.com/pay-online/

Fill the registration form.

Since there is not a box to check for this class, go to the 'Comments' section.

Specify "Master Class with Corinna Sowers Adler"