Full Cast Set for MAN OF LA MANCHA at Actors' Playhouse

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre has revealed the full cast and creative team for its landmark 30th anniversary production of Man of La Mancha, the Tony Award-winning musical that holds a special place in the theatre's history.

The production marks a full-circle moment for Actors' Playhouse. Man of La Mancha was the very first musical the company produced in its original Kendall location in 1988, and again when it opened the Miracle Theatre Three decades ago in 1995. Now, as the company celebrates this milestone season, it returns to the show that started it all-a testament to the enduring spirit of imagination, hope, and the "Impossible Dream."

"It's deeply meaningful to revisit Man of La Mancha as part of our 30th anniversary season at the Miracle Theatre," says Arisco. "This musical has always embodied the heart and mission of Actors' Playhouse-believing in big dreams and bringing them to life through the power of theatre. It's a reminder of our beginnings and a celebration of the passion that continues to drive us forward."

Written by Dale Wasserman, with music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion, Man of La Mancha is one of the world's most beloved and enduring musicals. Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' 17th-century masterpiece Don Quixote and set during the Spanish Inquisition, the story follows Cervantes, imprisoned and awaiting trial, as he leads his fellow inmates in a play-within-a-play that tells the story of Alonso Quijana-an aging man who imagines himself as the knight Don Quixote and sets out to right the world's wrongs. Featuring a rousing, Spanish-inflected score with timeless songs including "The Impossible Dream," "I, Don Quixote," "Dulcinea," "I Really Like Him," and "Little Bird," the five-time Tony Award-winning musical is a stirring celebration of courage, faith and the power of imagination.

Leading the cast is E.L. Losada (I Love Lucy Live on Stage, Apple TV's Loot and Physical, Amazon's Los Frikis) as Miguel de Cervantes/Don Quixote. The Cuban-born, multi-award-winning South Florida performer returns to Actors' Playhouse-where his career began in The King & I-in a triumphant homecoming. Losada's regional credits include Bat Boy and Jekyll & Hyde (Carbonell Awards), Romeo & Juliet (Miami New Times Best Actor), and Long Day's Journey Into Night (Curtain Up nomination). Starring opposite Losada is Gaby Tortoledo as Aldonza, the critically acclaimed Venezuelan actor and singer who recently wowed audiences in Actors' Playhouse's regional premiere of The Girl on the Train. Jose Luaces (A Christmas Story: The Musical on Broadway, On Your Feet at Westchester Broadway Theatre) joins the cast as Sancho Panza, marking his eighth production with Actors' Playhouse following performances in White Christmas, Spamalot and West Side Story.

The ensemble features Paul Louis-Gonzalez (Governor/Innkeeper), Henry Gainza (Padre), Michael Focas (The Duke/Dr. Carrasco), Lauren Horgan (Antonia/Moorish Dancer/Dance Captain), Joline Mujica (Housekeeper), and Michael Hunsaker (Pedro/Captain of the Inquisition). Additional cast members include Jonathan Eisele, Esqui, Hugo E. Moreno, Carolina Ordonez, Sofia Porcel, Joey Rodriguez, Jeremy Sevelovitz, Seth Trucks, Corey Vega, Sara Grant (Understudy) and Luis Otamendi (Understudy).

The creative team for Man of La Mancha includes Bruce Barnes (Music Director), Henry Gainza (Associate Director/Choreographer), K. April Soroko (Scenic Design), Eric Nelson (Lighting Design), Ellis Tillman (Costume Design), Reidar Sorensen (Sound Design), Carlos Correa (Production Manager/Technical Director), Sam Sigler (Property Master), Naomi Zapata (Production Stage Manager) and Lilly Paez (Assistant Stage Manager).

This event is made possible with the support of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners for Major Cultural Institutions, and is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, with support of the City of Coral Gables, and the following sponsors: Azamara, BACARDÍ U.S.A., Bean Automotive Group: Kendall Toyota, West Kendall Toyota, Lexus of Kendall and Lexus of West Kendall; Delta Air Lines, Quality Inn Miami South, NBC 6 South Florida, Mega TV, Zeta 92.3, and South Florida PBS.

