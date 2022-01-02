Delray Beach Playhouse Presents Peter Fogel's TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST

The Delray Beach Playhouse will present actor/comedian Peter Fogel's multi-media solo show, Til Death Do Us Part... You First, for one performance only, on February 23 at 12:30 pm, as part of the theatre's popular 'Laffs & Lunch Club' Cabaret Series.

Eternal Bachelor Peter Fogel has significant commitment issues as the love of his life has just broken up with him on Valentine's Day. Sensing his own mortality, he is visited by a Special Guest who mentors him on how he can end all his romantic disasters and reconnect with the one woman who can change his life!

Directed by Academy Award nominee and three-time Emmy Award-winner Chazz Palminteri (A Bronx Tale), Fogel employs his signature wit to bring to life such relatable characters as Iranian Ex-Girlfriend Elena, Magician & Ex-Fiancé Jamie, High Maintenance Marla, his college roommate "Uncle" Harold, plus his Demented Father and Evil Step-Mom Eva. They all have one goal - to continue to stress him out about his unfilled love life! "The longest relationship I've had in my entire life is with Amazon's Alexa!" Fogel laments.

Just as Robert DeNiro discovered Chazz Palminteri in his one-man show A Bronx Tale, director Palminteri discovered Peter's one-man show during a South Florida run. Excited about the play's potential - Palminteri immediately offered to direct it.

"Now, more than ever, audiences want to get back to laughing and enjoying live theater..." Fogel says., "And Til Death Do Us Part... is the perfect post-Valentine's Day show for single, divorced, and devoted couples!"

Tickets for Peter Fogel's Til Death Do Us Part...You First are on sale now and can be purchased online at delraybeachplayhouse.com or by phone at 561-272-1281. Tickets are $44 and include lunch. For more information about Til Death Do Us Part... and/or Peter Fogel, visit www.tildeathdousparttheplay.com or contact Carol Kassie at Kassie at carol@carolkassie.com / 561-445-9244.

Till Death Do Us Part...You First!

February 23, 2022 at 12:30 pm

By Peter Fogel

Directed by Chazz Palminteri

Tickets: $44 (includes lunch)

