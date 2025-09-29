Avery Sommers Brings SHOWSTOPPERS to Delray Beach Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Straight from her recent return to New York City, fans of South Florida's Cabaret Queen Avery Sommers can now catch her one-woman-concert SHOWSTOPPERS, which drew cheers from her sold-out, star-packed performance two weeks ago at 54 Below.

Avery Sommers is familiar to Broadway audiences from her performances in Ain't Misbehavin' and Platinum and from her national tour performances in Chicago and Best Little Whorehouse.

Showstoppers is a collection of songs from roles she has performed (“This Joint is Jumpin',” “Can't Help Loving That Man of Mine,” “I Know Where I've Been”) and roles she still wishes to play (“Before the Parade Passes By,” “If You Believe”) interspersed with her own showbiz anecdotes and television clips – with music direction by Phil Hinton.

Avery Sommers is an artist who makes every song uniquely her own and lifts the hearts and souls of her audience whether in an intimate supper club or on a Broadway stage.

A frequent headliner at The Colony Hotel's Royal Room, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts, Arts Garage, and more, Sommers is the recipient of the distinguished 2024 Randolph A. Frank Award for the Performing Arts and is both a Carbonell Award winner and a seven-time nominee. In addition, she is the recipient of a Silver Palm Award for Outstanding Contributions to South Florida Theater, and the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 2010 Monaco International Film Festival. Currently, she serves on the boards of directors for both the Carbonell Awards and the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, and on the Honorary Board of Advisors for The Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More